Just like with any good beauty shop, you never know who you’re going to run into at Icon Grooming Studio.

It might be Brittany or Abbey or Samantha or Kamri. Or it might be Abi (short for Abilene) or Piper or Gus or Roxy. Or it might be a combination of all of those.

The ones on a leash or sitting patiently while getting a new hairdo might be Abi, Piper, Gus, Roxy, or some other lucky dog. The ones with the clippers are Brittany Black, Abbey Matties, Samantha “Sam” Watson, and Kamri Soto.

Brittany is the owner of Icon Grooming Studio, located in Chimney Plaza Shopping Center on South 27th Street in the site of a former hair salon. Abbey, Sam, and Kamri are her team members. The grooming salon opened April 1, 2023, but Brittany has years of grooming experience, plus experience as a vet tech at a local veterinary office. And she trained under the best–her sister, Crystal Watson.

“She definitely inspired me to groom,” Brittany said.

Icon Grooming Studio offers grooming services only, no boarding and no products for sale. That focus creates a spa-like atmosphere, with ear cleaning and nail trimming included with a shampoo and haircut. A luxury package includes a heated towel treatment, lavender shampoo for its calming effect, and a “happy hoodie” to keep out the blow dryer noise. Skittish breeds, puppies and “seniors” especially take to the amenities offered with the luxury package. And, Icon Grooming Studio isn’t just for dogs. Brittany accepts cats, too, but only after hours.

“They have to come in when the dogs are gone,” she said.

Brittany opened Icon Grooming Studio about a year ago, but she has been grooming off and on since 2002. That grew out of her love of animals and her creative instincts. The creativity comes into play when customers request a special cut like an Asian Fusion. Brittany and her team keep up to date on the latest styling trends and plan to attend a grooming conference in 2024.

Brittany’s heart for animals is evident when she takes in dogs that “have been kicked out of other places.” She takes them after hours so that she can give them the one-on-one attention they need. After a short time, the dog realizes he is in the hands of a trustworthy person.

If customers, or their owners, need anyone to vouch for Brittany’s commitment, they can just ask Melissa Kerley, a longtime friend. She is the owner of Piper, a Miniature Schnauzer, and Gus, a Corgi. Melissa and Brittany met when they were in high school and spent a lot of time together in the agriculture barn, where Brittany’s love of animals was evident. And now, that love is evident in her business.

“Her genuine passion for her work shines through in every interaction,” Melissa said. “What sets Brittany apart is the level of care and compassion she provides.”

Melissa knew Brittany’s love for animals ran deep when she saw a baby goat in Brittany’s bedroom. She had diapered the goat so she could bottle feed it every few hours. She even had a wild pig that she raised and taught to sit and fetch.

“It was the wildest thing I had ever seen,” Melissa said.

Melissa is amazed, but not surprised, to see the bond that Brittany forms with all the pets that people bring in for grooming. The animals instinctively know that Brittany is one of the good guys and can be trusted. A statement from Brittany on the Icon Grooming Studio website affirms that.

“My goal as owner of Icon is to provide exceptional care for your pet by creating a trusting and loving environment that will in turn allow them to look and feel their best!”

3266 S 27th St

(325) 386-7763

https://www.icongroomingstudio.com/

icongrooming@yahoo.com

By Loretta Fulton