Day Trip to Coleman

A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!

Morning

When you arrive, check out the main street shops down Commercial Avenue for antiques, boutique shopping, gifts and more. Step back in time when you visit Bonneville Furniture which just celebrated their 7th anniversary. This furniture store features upscale, one-of-a-kind Mid-Century Modern furniture and accessories. While you’re browsing the unique finds at Bonneville, be sure to check out the Bonnevinyl record room for your favorite artist on vinyl as well as vintage audio and music memorabilia.

304 S. Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834

325-625-1500

Next head down to Coleman Olive Oil Co. They offer free tastings and personal recommendations for their Tunisian Olive oils and Italian Balsamic Vinegars. They also carry many different products like handcrafted infused pastas, jams, seasonings, sauces, tapenade, gourmet stuffed olives and more handmade in an artisan kitchen.

209B S. Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834

325-625-2727

Lunch

After shopping, a burger and root beer float at Owl Drug for lunch just might hit the spot- YUM! Owl Drug Soda Fountain & Grill is a favorite local spot for breakfast, espresso drinks, burgers, sandwiches, salads and of course, ice cream.

312 S. Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834

325-625-2178

Afternoon

Once your lunch has settled, take a trip over Rancho Loma Vineyards for wine tastings. In the heart of Texas, 5 creative individuals and couples with unique backgrounds and experience collectively had the vision to create Rancho Loma Vineyards. From its inception, they have stayed true to their vision of creating award-winning wines that showcase the unique terroirs and varietals of this remarkable state. This shared wisdom has enabled the creation of their wines lauded worldwide.

411 S. Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834

325-625-1010

Dinner

Before your next day trip to Coleman, be sure to make reservations at one of Coleman’s newest restaurants, Black Cur. Not only does Black Cur make delicious oak and mesquite grilled steaks served with frites and gorgonzola aioli or loaded duck fat potatoes depending on which cut you desire; they are known for a variety of wonderful dishes which change seasonally. A few of the offerings include their world-famous Rancho Loma spicy grilled quail, a 24oz Prime Ribeye which is big enough to share, so you can save room for the signature bread pudding as an after-dinner treat. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to top off your Coleman adventure in this intimate 14 table environment that strives for a truly “unexpected” experience.

414 S. Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834

325-625-1870

blackcursteak.com

By Amy Brazell