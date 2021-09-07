EventsToBeScene: Fall 2021 Edition

Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween and Fall 2020 celebrations!
Fall is here, and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this time of year. Check out these Halloween and Fall activities in Abilene!
Sep 14, 6 – 8 p.m.
Fall Wreath Chunky Knit Workshop w/ Bear Hugg
Join us for another intimate evening with Turana Ferger and learn how to create a chunky knit fall themed wreath with fall accents and florals. COST: $75
Makers + Creators Creative Studio at The People’s Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St
Sep 18, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Oktoberfest
Grain Theory is shutting down our block of N 2nd St for Oktoberfest. There will be beer, street food, live music, and games!
202 Pine St
Sep 18, 11 a.m.
Mall of Abilene Fall Cornhole Tournament
The Mall of Abilene and OCC are inviting all skill level of players and all ages to come enjoy some fun and competitive cornhole! Open boards and registration is at 10am. The location of the event will take place at the courtyard in front of the Women’s Dillard’s. The tournament will start off with a 4 game round robin going into a double elimination. The round robin will determine seeds for the upper and lower bracket! $50 entry. The upper bracket pays out 70% and the lower bracket pays out 30%. The fee will be use to payout 1st-3rd in both upper and lower. Payment is due at the time of registration. We will not have a limit on teams to sign up! You can sign up your team early through Scoreholio. Prizes will be raffled off during the tournament!
Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd
Sep 20, 6 – 8 p.m.
Flowers, Pumpkins & ALE-truism
Please join us at Sockdolager Brewing Company for a fun evening learning how to make your own floral arrangement using a pumpkin as your vase! All supplies are furnished and 10% of all beer sales benefit West Texas Rehab! It’s a WIN-WIN! Sockdolager is giving back to the community through their ALEtruistic MONDAYS and every Monday in September will feature West Texas Rehab’s Horticulture Therapy Program through fun activities!
Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S 1st St
FMI- Call Katie at 325.793.3499 or email kdavis@wtrc.com
Sep 25, 11 a.m – 11 p.m.
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest at SunnHaus Brewing.
SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Rd
Oct 1, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Oktoberfest
BEER | MUSIC | FOOD
Pappy Slokum Brewing Co, 409 S Treadaway
Oct 2, 7 p.m.
Abilene StrEATS IV
A UNIQUE, AL FRESCO BEEF AND BOURBON CULINARY CELEBRATION. Join us for an evening of Beef and Bourbon where East meets West in downtown Abilene. Abilene StrEATS is a premier community event held in the 200 block of Cypress Street that will bring awareness to the work of United Way of Abilene. All proceeds support United Way of Abilene’s vital programs that positively impact the education, financial stability, health, and basic needs of everyone in our community.
200 Cypress St
Oct 2, 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Socktoberfest at Sockdolager Brewing Company
Join as we rock Socktoberfest with No Justice – Steve Rice.
Matera Gardens, 833 S 1st St
Oct 9, 8 a.m.
Haunted Half Marathon 2021
Join us for a haunted fun time on October 9 for our Haunted Half Marathon! Prizes will be awarded, including those who have the best costume! Invite your friends to join. It’s just $35 per racer. Don’t get too spooked and not sign up for this race, because we know you’ll come out victorious!
Elmdale Baptist Church, 233 Elmdale Road S
Oct 28, 7:30 p.m.
Bachtoberfest
Party like it’s 1750! Maestro Itkin will lead a string orchestra from the harpsichord as patrons enjoy local brews, Oktoberfest eats, and the scenic Grace Rooftop. This event is free for Mozart Level donors and up, or single tickets $40 per person. Must be 21+
The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St
Oct 29, 6 – 10 p.m.
Costume Parent’s Night Out
Includes food and socially distanced fun, and games. Movie time, DANCE PARTY. $35 for first child. $20 for siblings.
Team Chip Martial Arts, 2218 S 14th St
Oct 30, 5 – 7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Socially distanced fun! Free!
Team Chip Martial Arts, 2218 S 14th St
