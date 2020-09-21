EventsToBeScene: Halloween 2020 Edition

Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween and Fall 2020 celebrations!

Fall is here, and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this time of year. Check out these Halloween and Fall activities in Abilene!

Oct 3, 11AM – 11PM

Socktoberfest

Celebrate the 4th Annual Socktoberfest with Sockdolager Brewing Company and The Toasted Traveler. Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St., Abilene, 325-261-3247

Oct 8, 8AM

October ArtWalk: Dia de los Muertes

ArtWalk is a monthly mini arts festival downtown hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts. Bring the entire family to historic downtown where restaurants, shops, museums, galleries and entertainment await you! The October Artwalk theme is Dia de los Muertes. Adult Beverages available for purchase thanks to The Local. Special thanks to Lone Star Dry Goods for sponsoring live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Website: https://www.center-arts.com/

Oct 10, 8AM

Haunted Half Marathon

Have a haunted fun time on October 10 at the Haunted Half Marathon! The race starts at 8:00am at Elmdale Baptist Church (233 Elmdale Road S.). Racers will run down Elmdale to Potosi Road, down Bronco Road and then back the same way. Prizes will be awarded, including those who have the best costume! Invite your friends to join, it’s just $35 per racer. Registration is open now until Thursday, October 8 at 5pm, and racers can pick up their packets either at Community Services on Friday, October 9 between 8am-5pm or the morning of the race. Racers can sign up for the half marathon the day of the race, however there will be an additional $10 late fee. The first 50 racers to sign up will get a free t-shirt! Website: https://www.abilenetx.gov/368/Events

Oct 17, 10AM – 4PM

Boo at the Zoo

The largest fall festival in West Texas! Website: https://abilenezoo.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo-4/2020-10-17/

Oct 23-24

Haunted Abilene 2020–A Nightmare on Swenson Street

The Swenson House at 1726 St. presents “Haunted Abilene.” Enjoy family friendly fun with a tour of the haunted house and haunted trolley ride. Food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and more will be available for purchase. Website: http://hauntedabilene.com

Oct 24, 10AM – 4PM

Boo at the Zoo

The largest fall festival in West Texas! Website: https://abilenezoo.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo-4/2020-10-24/

Oct 24 – Nov 7, 10AM – 5PM

Scarecrow Festival

The 2nd Annual Taylor County History Center Scarecrow Festival will begin on Saturday, October 24th! Scarecrows created by local art students inspired by this year’s theme Community Heroes will be on view throughout our grounds. Scarecrows made by local businesses will also be on view throughout the Buffalo Gap Community. Website: https://www.taylorcountyhistorycenter.org/scarecrow-festival

Oct 30

Swenson Boo Bash

The Swenson House at 1726 St. presents “Swenson Boo Bash.” This is a 21 & UP event. There will be drinks & food, music & a costume contest! Website: https://swensonboobash.com

Oct 30

Paramount Special Halloween Film: Hocus Pocus

A curious youngster moves to Salem, awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy Website: https://www.paramountabilene.com/

Oct 31, 10AM – 4PM

Boo at the Zoo

The largest fall festival in West Texas! Website: https://abilenezoo.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo-4/2020-10-31/