EventsToBeScene: Holidays 2020 Edition

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Abilene! Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Holiday 2020 activities.

Nov 12 – 14

Holiday Pop Up Shop

Three days of holiday shopping with other local vendors, food trucks, and cocktails at The Warehouse, 357 Walnut St. https://www.facebook.com/events/692914901319802

Nov 13 – 15

Christmas in November

ABWA hosts Christmas in November at the Abilene Convention Center! Bring your friends and family for some Christmas shopping from a wide variety of vendors! Let’s get into the Christmas spirit! Santa will be there and available for photo ops. Proceeds go to scholarships for college students. https://www.facebook.com/events/692914901319802

Nov 28 – Dec 31

Christmas in Downtown Abilene

Discover the charm of Christmas in downtown Abilene at the 32nd Annual City Sidewalks celebration. It will be a time to celebrate beloved old traditions and start a few new ones. Merchants, museums and galleries will open their decorated doors for a month of holiday cheer, fun activities and shopping. Highlights include lighting a 62-foot Christmas tree, musical performances and free goodies. https://www.abilenedowntown.com/city-sidewalks

Dec 3, 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

A Very Merry SoDA Christmas

It’s a Very Merry SoDA Christmas, Thursday, December 3rd! Tickets go on sale November 1st! All tickets will include vouchers for coffee with Santa, professional photos with Santa, Christmas crafts & activities, dinner, hot chocolate, s’mores, popcorn, axe throwing, holiday photo opps, The SoDA SNOW Stroll, and possibly the BEST part…to wrap up this festive evening, you will receive an arm band to attend a complimentary outdoor viewing of “Elf”…complete with popcorn! This outdoor family-friendly experience will be magical, and celebrate all things Christmas! All activities are within walking distance throughout The SoDA District. Tickets go on sale November 1st, and will be limited for social distancing. https://www.facebook.com/events/970366393463340/

Dec 4, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Christmas in the Garden

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents the 3rd annual Christmas in the Garden. The 2020 theme is “Family Fun on the Farm” with animals from May Farm. Guests will enjoy whimsical train rides through scenes from Santa’s workshop, a snow machine, take-and-make art, farm-themed light refreshments, live performances and a COVID-safe appearance from the big man himself – Santa Claus. Two times available limited to 75 families for each time – 5 pm and 7 pm. Ride the train by purchasing a $5 train car that can fit up to 5 people. http://abilenecac.ticketspice.com/2020-christmas-in-the-garden

Dec 5, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Movie Magic

Abilene Philharmonic presents its holiday concert “Christmas Movie Magic” offered at two times – matinee and full-length evening performance. Both shows will be at the Abilene Convention Center. Take a ride with the Philharmonic featuring music from the soundtracks of your favorite holiday movies. Pajamas optional.

Dec 5, 7:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Paramount Film Series presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark’s employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students/seniors/military/children. https://www.paramountabilene.com/events-tickets

Dec 10, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

ArtWalk: Magic of the Holidays

ArtWalk: Magic of the Holidays! Mini monthly downtown art festival hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts.

Dec 11 -12, 7:30 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Paramount Film Series presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring James Stewart as George Bailey, a man with so many problems he’s thinking of ending it all. As the angels discuss George, we see his life in a flashback. An angel then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds. 1946 drama/fantasy. Not rated. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students/seniors/military/children. https://www.paramountabilene.com/events-tickets

Dec 11 -12, 7:30 p.m., Dec 13, 2:00 p.m.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Abilene Community Theatre presents “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” by Tom Mula and directed by Mike Stephens. This is the regional premier of the show, and it will be performed in ACT’s Black Box Theatre in ACT II. Marley was dead to begin with, but perhaps he had more involvement with Scrooge’s redemption than Dickens led us to believe.

Dec 12, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fa La La in the Forest

Campers at Abilene State Park will adorn their campsites, screened shelters, and yurts with lights and decorations. The public is invited to take a drive-through tour of the park. Entrance fees will be waived during the event. Donations to the Friends of Abilene State Park are appreciated.

Dec 17-23, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Celebration at the Abilene Zoo

The second annual Christmas Celebration at the Abilene Zoo is back and brighter than ever! Stay tuned for more details… https://abilenezoo.org/events/

