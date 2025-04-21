“I quit!” Fortunately, that proclamation spoken by the main character in Mad Money & Murder, didn’t happen. Instead, Elizabeth Susan Pond, a private investigator, solves the “mad money” murder case and will be hard at work in coming books by Abilene author Jenni Stand. Mad Money & Murder is the first in a series.

A close look at the private investigator’s name gives a clue about her investigative skills–her initials are ESP. Liz Pond, her professional name, doesn’t advertise her psychic powers for fear that will scare off prospective clients.

“She, herself, doesn’t believe in psychics,” Jenni said.

Jenni, too, uses a pen name for her books. Her last name is actually Standridge. Liz Pond has her own agency in San Antonio, a place that the Standridge family–Jenni, husband Robert and daughter Katy, a senior at Wylie High School–likes to vacation. One time on a tour of the River Walk, the guide mentioned things found during regularly scheduled drainings.

“What if they found a body?” Jenni wondered.

That is exactly what happens in Mad Money & Murder. The second in the series, Death is in the Cards, is scheduled for publication on Feb. 18, 2025, to be followed by a third book in 2026. The entire family is involved in the publication process. Robert creates the covers and Katy does the artwork for the promotional materials.

A native of Prince Edward Island, Jenni grew up in the land of Anne of Green Gables. Her book can be purchased locally at Texas Star Trading Company or online in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats. jennistand.com.

By Loretta Fulton

