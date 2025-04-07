Honey 3 Ways

Honey has been enjoyed for thousands of years, not only for its rich flavor but also for its natural health benefits. With its unique blend of sugars, antioxidants and vitamins, honey serves as a delicious addition to foods and drinks, and is also valued for its potential soothing properties in various home remedies.

Honey is a natural sweetener for baked goods. You can plan your baking around honey or use it as a substitute for granulated sugar. Desserts made with honey won’t be the same, but they are equally good in their own right. In general, cookies sweetened with honey are more chewy than crisp and cakes and cupcakes have a tighter crumb.

Honey Lemon Bundt Cake

This yummy Honey Lemon Bundt cake is great to welcome Spring and is loaded with flavor. Top it with caramelized honey glaze.

CAKE INGREDIENTS:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1 1/2 cups honey

• 3 large eggs

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 4 Tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 Tablespoon lemon zest

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

GLAZE INGREDIENTS:

• 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1/3 cup heavy cream

• 2 Tablespoons butter

• 1 pinch salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F

2. Combine flour, baking powder and salt with a whisk and set aside.

3. Cream butter and honey until light and fluffy.

4. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in sour cream, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract.

5. Mix 1/3 of the flour mixture into the butter mixture. Then mix in half of the buttermilk.

6. Next, add in another 1/3 of the flour mixture. Mix in the rest of the buttermilk and finish by adding in the last 1/3 of the flour mixture. Mix just until combined.

7. Pour cake batter into a greased (10 inch) Bundt pan.

8. Bake for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

9. Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Turn the cake over on a wire rack or cake plate and remove the pan. Let cool before glazing.

10. While the cake is cooling, prepare the glaze. Combine the lemon juice, sugar and honey in a medium pan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves into a liquid. Continue to cook without stirring, swirling the pan occasionally. Mixture will bubble and start to darken in color.

11. Once mixture is a medium brown, remove from heat. Carefully stir in the butter. Add cream and stir until smooth. Add salt and stir until combined.

12. Let sauce cool until just warm before pouring over the cake.

Chef’s Notes:

• A light dusting of powdered sugar over cake is great alternative to the caramelized glaze.

• If you don’t have buttermilk on hand, substitution can be made with milk and white vinegar or lemon. For every 1 cup of whole milk or 2% milk, stir in 1 Tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar. Let mixture stand for 10 minutes to thicken.

• Measuring Honey – using a liquid measuring cup, grease the measuring cup with a non-stick spray before adding the honey to it or if the recipe calls for oil, measure the oil first using the same measuring cup you’ll later use for the honey.

• Personally, I like to refrigerate cake and then bring back to room temperature before serving; they tend to stay fresher longer.

Honey Cake

With hints of orange and the rich flavor of honey. Like a coffee cake, Honey Cake is not overly sweet, but it is very moist and flavorful. It’s simple to make and can be served for breakfast, brunch or dessert. Pair it with a cup of coffee, tea or a scoop of heavy whipping cream or vanilla ice cream!

INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 cup honey, slightly warmed

• 2/3 cup orange juice

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 2 large eggs separated, saving the whites

• 1 Tablespoon orange zest (or more)

• 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line the bottom of a round 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper. Grease the sides of pan.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, orange juice, oil, egg yolks and orange zest.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

4. In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the egg whites until soft peaks form.

5. Add the dry ingredients slowly to honey and egg mixture. Being careful not to over-mix. Gently fold in the egg whites.

6. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean. Cool in pan for 5 minutes, then gently turn out the cake and continue cooling on a wire rack.

Chef’s Notes:

• Serve with a drizzle of honey, sliced almonds or a dusting of powdered sugar.

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Homemade salad dressing with the perfect balance of zesty and sweet flavor.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1 Tablespoon lime zest

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper (or more)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a bowl combine olive oil, vinegar, honey, lime juice, lime zest, kosher salt and pepper, and whisk until blended.

2. You can also combine all of the ingredients in a mason jar with a lid and shake until blended.

Chef’s Notes:

• For extra added spice taste to the Lime Honey Vinaigrette, add chipotle chili powder.

• Store this dressing in the refrigerator in a mason jar with a lid. Just give it a shake before using.

• Although you can use bottled lime juice, I recommend using fresh lime juice because fresh-squeezed juice will always give you the best flavor.

• Add chopped fresh herbs such as cilantro or parsley.

• Extra virgin olive oil always lends a delicious flavor.

• Use this vinaigrette as a marinade! This dressing pairs well with a black bean salad and is a great marinade for chicken, fish and beef too.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography