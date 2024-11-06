Christmas is just around the corner and RE/MAX Big Country has just the thing to get you and your family in the holiday spirit – Festival of Trees.

The community is invited to Festival of Trees, a dazzling holiday event benefiting Children’s Miracle Network, with all proceeds going to Hendrick Medical Center’s 21-bed Children’s Hospital.

RE/MAX Broker Owner, Brandi Smith-Perkins, said local businesses and individuals have donated and decorated trees that will be on display at the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center, November 7-9.

“These trees will be in a ‘Winter Wonderland’ setting at the hotel, where people can stroll through and vote on their favorites, as well as purchase raffle tickets for the chance to take a tree home during a live-streamed drawing,” Smith-Perkins said. The raffle and a silent auction will be held at 5pm Saturday, November 9.

Smith-Perkins said that each donated tree has its own unique theme, chosen by the business or individual, so visitors will be sure to find something they like.

“We have a lot of variety,” she said. “For example, someone is doing a Hot Wheels tree, and we also have a princess tree and one with a Texas Tech theme.”

In addition to strolling among the trees, guests can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, while being treated to local live entertainment from the Cooper High School band, Patty Harper Dance Studio and Dance Discovery Studios, the Abilene Independent School District’s handbell choir, the New Fellowship Church Choir, as well the Abilene High and Cooper fiddle and violin ensemble, Revolution Strings.

And of course, no Christmas event would be complete without Santa Claus, who will be on hand all three days, so the little ones can get a jump on their holiday wish list.

Smith-Perkins said that Festival of Trees is more than just a fun, holiday event – it’s a chance for the community to support an organization that funds life-saving treatments and research for children in Abilene and the surrounding areas.

“The generosity of the community has been great,” Smith-Perkins said. “We have around 40 trees that represent donations from local businesses, apartment complexes as well as families and friends. We’ve been so blessed with sponsorships and volunteers, and everyone has been so kind and gracious.”

“It’s a testament to our community’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of children,” Smith-Perkins continued, “Every tree, ornament, and twinkling light represents a donation made towards providing life-saving care, groundbreaking research, and vital equipment for our young ones in need.”

Smith-Perkins stressed that everything about this event is local, from the entertainment, the beautiful, creatively adorned trees, to – most importantly – the children who benefit from the community’s generosity.

Referring to Children’s Miracle Network as, “the angel everyone needs, Smith-Perking said, “Remember, every dollar raised goes directly to the local Abilene Children’s Miracle Network. Your participation not only brings the magic of the holiday season to life but also helps create miracles for children in our community.”

This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information or for a complete schedule, contact RE/MAX Big Country at 325-750-6188.

By Molly Hill