Fly Like a Pro

Holiday Travel Tips with ABI

Planning to fly out of Abilene Regional Airport for the holiday season? Here’s how to make your flight as smooth as possible, whether you’re toting toddlers, flying with furry friends or just wanting to get the best deal on ticket costs.

Don Green, the City of Abilene’s Director of Transportation, said the convenience of flying ABI can save passengers both driving time and stress.

“Even though it’s the holiday season, we will still have airport staff and airline staff here to take care of the needs of our passengers and get flights out on time,” Green said, adding that good planning can help you spend even more quality time with friends and family.

Plan Ahead, Pay Less

Don’t break the bank. Book early. ABI recommends locking in your airfare at least 30 days in advance. Waiting until the last minute can double the cost or more! Use those savings for extra gifts under the tree or a fun day with family when you arrive at your destination.

Arrive Early, Fly Easy

You don’t want to risk missing your flight. Arriving at the airport at least 90 minutes early is a must, especially during the holidays. If you’re checking bags, remember American Airlines has a 45 minute cut-off for domestic flights. Give yourself some extra cushion to make sure you’re not scrambling.

Pack Like a Pro

Reviewing TSA guidelines will save time—and headaches— at the airport. Leave gifts unwrapped to help speed things along. And if you’re bringing a firearm or giving one (we live in Texas, after all), don’t forget: TSA is serious about safety. Firearms can only fly in checked luggage, locked away in a hard-sided container, and must be declared at the airline counter. Concealed carry permit? Doesn’t matter—keep it unloaded and out of your carry-on.

Stay Alert, Skip Delays

Winter weather can be a wild card, so plan ahead. Sign up for alerts, download your airline’s app and enable notifications. Check conditions at both your departure, transfer and destination airports. A little prep work can save you from surprise delays or cancellations.

Furry friends Can Fly, Too!

Smaller pets can stay with you in the cabin if they fit in a carrier under the seat. Larger pets can travel comfortably in the cargo hold. For more information, check American Airlines’ guidelines at aa.com.

RELATED: Travel