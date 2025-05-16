Frontier Texas Celebrates Grand Reopening

The Frontier Texas staff and board of directors spent over a decade planning and preparing the facility to serve the next generation. After 20 years since its opening day the time finally came to renovate and expand the facility. After one full year of construction, working alongside Weatherl & Associates and the Crowe Group, Inc., the new spaces were ready.

On March 1, Frontier Texas celebrated the newly renovated facility with a Grand Reopening Spring event. During the evening guests enjoyed a cocktail hour visiting with one another on the outdoor parade grounds with the backdrop of a pleasant spring breeze and two longhorns from the Texas State Longhorn Herd roaming in a temporary pen.

The evening also included a steak dinner catered by Joe Allen’s, an open bar, a first look at the new temporary exhibit, “This Land, Across Generations,” and a tour through the new renovations and expansion.

When discussing this project, Jeff Salmon, executive director, said, “There are so many people we want to recognize and thank for their support, those who have provided encouragement, financial support and guidance throughout this process. With the generosity and support of the community over the last two years, we successfully raised the necessary resources to fully fund this project.”

A new Exhibit Gallery was added to provide space to display temporary and uniquely curated exhibits. The first exhibit now on display, “This Land, Across Generations,” focuses on Farming and Ranching Heritage in the region. The exhibit gallery’s name was revealed at the March 1 Grand Reopening as the “Jerri and Jim Alexander Exhibit Gallery.”

The outdoor pavilion has been enclosed to serve as an Education Center and Conference room. This space is a dedicated space for additional educational programs and community events. The inclusion of accordion glass doors allows for both open-air and closed operation based on specific event needs.

A new Archives Space now provides safety and preservation of existing and newly acquired artifacts, and a new suite of administrative offices provides space for employees, docents and volunteers during the work week.

When asked about the renovation process, Derek Hood, board president, commented “It has been an exciting journey, and we are proud of the finished result, thanks to the incredible team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it all possible. The staff of Frontier Texas have all been patient and adaptive during this time of renovation, successfully maintaining school tours and regular museum operations. We are grateful for each and every one of them.”

To continue the celebration of the Grand Reopening, Frontier Texas offered free admission to the public March 2 and March 3 for Texas Independence Day with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 3.

This renovation marks a new chapter in the evolution of Frontier Texas, enabling the museum to continue sharing the rich history of the region with an improved space for community events and activities.

Contributed By The Grace Museum