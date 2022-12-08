Giving Guide 2022

During the holiday season, many choose to give not only to family and friends, but also to the community. With so many options to give to, it may seem a little overwhelming so here’s a list of a few local organizations to start with.

Whether you give a monetary donation or a donation of time, giving to local charities may just be the new family tradition to add some magic to your holidays.

Mission Thanksgiving

Families, organizations and local students often make volunteering or donating to Mission Thanksgiving an annual tradition. This all-day event in November takes place at Arrow Ford and provides food, clothes, and other items to Love and Care Ministries. The items are then provided to the homeless throughout the year. Volunteer by contacting Love and Care Ministries for more information: 233 Fannin St., Abilene, TX 79603 | (325) 670-0246 | www.lcmin.com

Pregnancy Resources of Abilene

This organization offers free pregnancy testing and other resources to women in the Abilene area. They also provide free ultrasounds, baby items and more. Those who want to give can donate any items on their “Wish List” whether at Christmas time, or year round. Wish List items (must be new, not expired):

• Similac Advanced Formula

• Similac Sensitive Formula

• Diapers (Size 4,5,6)

• Onesies/outfits

• Baby wash/shampoo

• Wipes

• Bottles

• Baby lotion

• Adult Bibles

• Children’s Bibles

2110 N. Willis, Ste. A | Abilene, TX 79603 | prabilene.com

Meals on Wheels

This organization provides over 1200 meals daily to the elderly and disabled in the Abilene area. Hot lunches are served Monday through Friday to those who are not physically able to cook their meals. Volunteers pick up the meals and drive a delivery route to various homes around town, often talking to the recipients who otherwise don’t get visitors. With many college student volunteers at home for the holidays, local volunteers can make a big difference at this time of year.

To make a donation or sign up to volunteer, go to: mealsonwheelsplus.com.