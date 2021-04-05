Go To Your Room

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the bedroom may be its soul. In a perfect world, a bedroom serves as a personal retreat, a space to rest and decompress. But bedrooms often get overlooked as we focus our energies on the kitchen and living room, where much of life takes place. You may have said, “Oh, no one sees my bedroom, I’ll get to it later.” But did you?

When reimagining your bedroom, first thing’s first: the bed. Nothing says comfort like beautiful bed linens. If your pillows and bedding are flat and lifeless, it’s time for a refresh. You don’t have to spend a fortune either. There are endless purchasing options ranging from specialty shops to less expensive online resources. Follow this recipe for an irresistibly fluffy bed… but don’t blame me if your bed becomes your favorite spot at home!

Layering: The Art Of Making The Perfect Bed

Layer 1: Sheets

Buying sheets for your bed can be daunting. You may find yourself browsing Google reviews or standing in a store’s bedding department looking slightly lost and disheartened. What are these sheets made of? Does thread count really matter? Are they going to last? Why do they cost so much? And let’s be honest, it’s going to be weird if I return them.

Here’s a simple breakdown to take the headache out of buying sheets. First, consider which material best suits you.

PERCALE: This classic choice is for those who love crisp, breathable sheets. Percale sheets are made of cotton using a durable weave that makes them long lasting. There’s one thing to watch out for, however: they have a tendency to wrinkle. Average percale sheets should have a thread count between 200 and 300.

SATEEN: If you are looking for sheets with a luxurious, buttery feel, sateen sheets might be right for you. Like percale, sateen sheets are made of cotton but a different weave is used making them softer to the touch and wrinkles aren’t a factor. The down sides of sateen sheets? This fabric is less breathable (especially if they’re made from a cotton-microfiber blend) and can be less durable in the long run. Average sateen sheets should have a thread count between 250 and 600. Higher thread counts result in heavier, denser sheets.

JERSEY: These sheets are made of a stretchy, T-shirt type material. Be prepared to feel extra cozy as jersey traps quite a bit of heat. Jersey sheets can be a great option for kids rooms. That extra stretch makes it easier for little hands to make their beds. Anything to help get those chores done!

Layer 2: Quilt or Coverlet

After placing sheets on your bed, top them with a thin quilt or coverlet making sure to tuck in the sides just as you did with the sheets for a clean look. By using a quilt or coverlet, you layer another texture to your bedding, which adds visual interest to the overall look of the room. This extra layer serves a practical purpose, too. On warm nights, you might enjoy a lighter coverlet rather than a thicker comforter. Make sure the quilt or coverlet you choose coordinates with the overall color and design scheme of the rest of your bedding. You should be able to see this layer of your bedding when you’ve completed making the bed.

Layer 3: Comforter

It’s time to add a comforter. This layer will take your bed to the next level of coziness. You have two choices here. You can find a comforter that is ready to go or you can find a duvet cover and fill it with a comforter. Depending on your preference and bedding selection, the choice is up to you. Make sure the size of comforter you choose is the same size as your bed (i.e. if you have a queen sized bed, use a queen sized comforter). Once you have chosen your comforter and/or duvet cover, place it on the bed then fold it back away from the headboard about halfway down the bed. This way you’ll be able to see the coverlet underneath and double the fluffiness of the comforter.

Layer 4: Pillows

What I’m going to say might ruffle feathers. Feel free to follow this advice or not. It is your bedroom after all, right? But the days of having approximately 24 decorative pillows on a bed are gone. It’s time to simplify. Here’s a good rule of thumb: no more than three rows of decorative pillows.

Start by lining up Euro-sized pillows along the headboard. Next come the king-sized pillows. Finish things off with one or two decorative pillows. Bolster or lumbar pillows are a great choice for that final touch.

Bedside Table Basics

Your bedside table is a marriage of form and function. Take a look at these ideas that not only look great, but come in handy too.

Good Light Source

Whether it’s a table lamp or wall-mounted sconce, you need good light within arms length. Make sure to use a light bulb with warm light.

Storage

Most bedside tables have drawers or shelves but if yours don’t, utilize an attractive basket or box to store your odds and ends.

Books

You may notice that phones and tablets did not make this list. Studies show that blue light from screens sabotage your sleep. Opt for a good book instead!

Catchall

Always misplacing your glasses or phone? Use a catchall or small tray to provide a landing spot for your essential items.

Something to Make You Smile

A photo, a family treasure, your favorite candle or flowers. The first thing you see in the morning and the last thing you see at night should bring a smile to your face.

Remember that your bedroom is the most personal space in your home. It deserves your attention. Make some edits, freshen up your bedding and highlight the things you love. You will undoubtedly appreciate the results.

By Callie Harris