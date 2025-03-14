Grace Museum Offers Variety of Programming

When was the last time you went to one of our local museums? If you don’t venture downtown often, you may not be aware of the frequent events that our museums have going on for people in our area. The Grace Museum is one of these places. In addition to the great art and history displays, did you know that the museum offers activities every week that are fun, creative and often free?

Each Thursday evening, the museum stays open for three extra hours (5-8 p.m.) and waives the entrance fee. The community is invited to explore the galleries, make crafts in the Create Lab, play in Spark and participate in an assortment of classes and special events throughout the year.

One thing you’ll see “pop” into the galleries is their pop-up cart. Gallery Pop-Ups are hands-on activities designed by the museum to help strengthen connections to the artwork or objects visitors can see on view. These come-and-go activities are free and easy to participate in right in the galleries.

Families with children will especially enjoy the museum’s second floor area called Spark, a fully interactive space that encourages creative play, learning, and exploration. The Create Lab is located on the same floor and offers free art supplies, make-n-take crafts, puzzles and problem-solving games. The Grace also hosts several free family festivals throughout the year, each with a different theme that relates to a holiday or season. On April 10, the community can enjoy a “Showers & Flowers” family festival at The Grace to celebrate and learn about the seasonal changes that come with the arrival of spring.

Perhaps you’re an adult looking for a creative outlet? Try signing up for one of the museum’s Grace Studio classes on a Thursday evening. These two-hour, guided art classes provide opportunities to learn and practice drawing, painting, sculpting and experimenting with different art mediums and techniques. They are fun to take with a friend, a partner or as an art date with yourself! Each class has an online registration fee that covers all supplies and instruction – plus, you get to take home your own completed work of art!

And that’s not all…during this year’s Spring Break week, The Grace will have some special activities for families to enjoy March 10-13. STEAM BREAK will dig into the world of soil, seed germination, rocks, gems and minerals. Visitors can explore and experiment with items that will be on display for viewing through a microscope and hand lens. Families can also sign up for a brand-new opportunity! Family Art Night gives parents and grandparents with K-12th grade kids a fun way to enjoy art experiences together as a family. Groups can sign up for a guided art class at 4 pm or 6 pm on March 13 for just $7 per person.

Although The Grace focuses primarily on art and history, science is now being added to the mix of Grace programs. Science Coordinator Marsha Hammack is providing fun, new opportunities for visitors to engage in STEAM projects (science, technology, engineering, art, math) in preparation for the opening of the new Spark Science Center being constructed at Abilene Heritage Square.

“I am so excited to be part of this visionary project that is sure to be a wonderful addition to Abilene and our surrounding communities,” Hammack said.

Check out the museum’s online event calendar to see what’s coming up next! www.thegracemuseum.org/events.

UPCOMING GRACE CLASSES

GRACE STUDIO CLASS: OIL PASTELS*

Thu, March 6 | 6-8 pm

STEAM BREAK (Free)

Mon, March 10 – Wed, March 12 | 2-4 pm

FAMILY ART NIGHT*

Thu, March 13 | 4 pm & 6 pm

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH POP-UP (Free)

Thu, March 20 | 5-8 pm

3-2-5 Day STEAM Pop-Up (Free)

Tue, March 25 | 2-4 pm

GALLERY POP-UP (Free)

Thu, March 27 | 5-8 pm

GALLERY POP-UP (Free)

Thu, April 3 | 5-8 pm

GRACE STUDIO CLASS: PHOTOGRAPHY*

Thu, April 3 | 6-8 pm

SHOWERS & FLOWERS SPRING FESTIVAL (Free)

Thu, April 10 | 5-8 pm

GALLERY POP-UP (Free)

Thu, April 17 | 5-8 pm

STEAM & GO (Free)

Thu, April 24 | 5-8 pm

GRACE STUDIO CLASS: GOLD LEAF MONOGRAMS*

Thu, April 24 | 6-8 pm

*Class fee and registration required

Submitted By The Grace Museum

