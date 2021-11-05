Handmade for the Holidays

Do you have that one special little decoration that just makes your home feel like the holidays every year when you set it out or hang it up? Maybe it’s something you made as a child for your mom and dad, or something that your child made for you. Or perhaps it’s some tchotchke your best friend painted, or a great memorable piece your grandmother passed down from her own collection. These sentimental items are often so special to us because of their personal, homemade touches.

This holiday season, The Grace Museum will host a series of hands-on workshops to help you create new holiday favorites with that personal touch … to keep or give away! #HandmadeatTheGrace

Starting in November, the museum will offer four adult classes, plus one event for the whole family. Each class will focus on creating holiday decor for Thanksgiving and Christmas, with many possibilities to customize what you make to give it your own personal style. November 4 will get us started with a new, modern wreath for your door – the perfect fall greeter, whether or not you are hosting your family for Thanksgiving.

November 18 will be a very unique class that includes a piece of Abilene history. You will not be painting on a canvas, but rather a vintage window from one of our beloved downtown businesses. Create your own customized nativity scene, snowman-scape, or Santa painting and make a hometown statement. These large-scale windows are the perfect patio or front porch decoration that will make your home unique.

Although some folks like to have all of their holiday décor up before December, there’s always room for adding a bit more wow! December 2 will be about making a big impact, literally. Come make an oversized paper garland perfect to adorn your front door, lay across your mantel, or cascade down your staircase. This paper craft project can be tailored to any scale you like, added to, or recreated with templates year after year!

On December 9, the whole family can get creative together at a special holiday event hosted by The Grace during ArtWalk. Moms, dads, kids and grandparents can have fun making multiple holiday projects to take home – things perfect for your tree, to use on Christmas Eve, or even to give as a gift … all free! Come and create, hang out, play games, and keep watch for Ol’ Saint Nick to stop by.

The last class of the year (Dec. 16) will be a workshop on the art of shibori tie dyeing. Make custom-dyed hand towels perfect for any kitchen using traditional shibori folding techniques and the customary blue dye. If you wish, you can also experiment with red or green dye for a more holiday feel.

So get ready, sign up for a Grace class, and have fun making some new favorite pieces for your holiday home!

Handmade for the Holidays Class Schedule

Must register in advance for all adult classes at thegracemuseum.org/programs.

Door Décor Wreath-Making

Nov. 4 • 6-8 p.m.

Vintage Window Painting

Nov. 18 • 6-8 p.m.

Oversized Paper Garland

Dec. 2 • 6-8 p.m.

Hands-on Family Holiday Projects & More

Dec. 9 (ArtWalk) • 5-7:30 p.m.

FREE and open to the public

Shibori Dyeing Christmas Towels

Dec. 16 • 6-8 p.m.

Contributed By The Grace Museum