Hit Refresh

As the new year begins, it’s time to take down the tree, box up the ornaments and store your treasured collection of porcelain Santas to refresh your home. The holidays are a cozy season when our homes are filled with yummy smells and twinkle lights. But when all the gifts have been unwrapped and the last Christmas cookie has been eaten, home can seem dreary after the halls have been un-decked.

Taking down my family’s Christmas tree where all the sentimental ornaments have been displayed always makes me a little sad. I miss the soft glow of the lights and the sweet ornaments my daughters have made with popsicle sticks and tissue paper. Each is a treasure.

I also love the promise of a new year. A fresh start. After the Christmas decorations have been put back in the attic, don’t let January get you down. Use the opportunity to get your home in tip-top shape. Here are some ways to refresh your home after the holidays.

Make a Fresh Start

So Long Christmas

First thing’s first, gather up all those holiday decorations and pack them up. But do yourself a favor and get organized. Rather than haphazardly throw everything into a plastic tub and hope for the best, try your best to store everything in a thoughtful way. Do you need plastic tubs, ornament organizers or my new favorite, Christmas tree storage bags complete with rolling wheels? Whatever organizational method you choose to implement, your future self will thank you. Find great organization tips here.

Deep Clean

As exhausted as you might be after storing your decorations, go ahead and take advantage of empty shelves or pesky corners that were covered up by the Christmas tree. While the bookshelves are empty give them some love. Even baseboards that don’t usually see the light of day could use a quick touch-up.

Do you love it?

Before you put all your year-around décor back in place, take a moment to assess each item. Are things looking a little cluttered? Do I even like this decorative item anymore? Am I using these things more out of habit or should I streamline? Fill your home with things you love and make you smile. If not, it’s time to tell them goodbye!

Use What You Have

Rearrange your furniture layout

One of the simplest ways to refresh your home is to rearrange your furniture. It gets a little chaotic and you might start to regret ever moving anything around but it’s usually worth it. When you see your furniture from a different perspective or change the focus of your room, you’ll be amazed. You may just fall in love with the things you already own all over again.

Switch out artwork

I love the little trick of moving around artwork throughout my home. Each piece of artwork features a unique color palette. When you switch things around just a bit, rearranged artwork can highlight your room in a whole new way.

Switch out decorative objects

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always loved arranging bookshelves. I was an interiors nerd right from the beginning! I had a bookshelf in my room that I would thoughtfully fill with all my childhood knick-knacks. My daughter, Clara, has the same bookshelf in her room now that I still arrange from time to time.

If you are tired of the same old things, take everything out and start fresh. Simply using your old things in a new way, can give you the refreshed look you’re looking for.

New Purchases

Sometimes your home doesn’t require a complete overhaul, it just needs a few touches to freshen things up. Here are some simple ways to brighten up your tired spaces.

Pillows

Are your pillows looking a little sad and worn? You can infuse your room with new color and texture simply by purchasing new pillows for your sofa, chairs or bed. Pull your color palette from something you love in the room. It could be a piece of artwork, a floral arrangement or even a rug. Take those colors and layer in pillows that complement each other.

Fresh Plants

There’s something about including a touch of natural greenery to a room that just feels right. If your space offers some natural sunlight, consider finding an indoor plant, pair it with a pretty vessel and your space will (literally) liven up.

Add a Lamp…or Two!

The soft glow of the Christmas tree is something we miss after the holiday decorations have been boxed up. Achieve the same sort of coziness by adding lamps to your room. Choose any type of lamp, floor lamp, table lamp or a miniature-sized lamp tucked into a bookshelf. I love chargeable touch lamps that can be placed anywhere you need an extra touch of light. If you are using a traditional lamp, always remember to use soft white bulbs that give off a warm light.

Rug

Smaller rugs around your home can be simple to switch out. Entryways, kitchen rugs or hallway runners are small enough that updating them can be done easily. If you’d like to incorporate new

colors, textures or a new motif in the room, finding a new rug could be just what you need.

It can be a relief to have all the holiday decorations cleared away after a busy Christmas season. It’s a chance to reset as we take on the challenges in the coming new year. And if you still miss the twinkle light charm of the holidays, don’t worry. It’s just 11 months until Christmas.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

RELATED: Spend vs. Save