It’s all well and good to order the occasional gift from Amazon, but what about supporting local business? Try holiday shopping in Abilene TX this year.

It’s the last minute gift-giving that drives me crazy. Yes, Abilene, I like to shop online as much as the next busy, cost-conscious, working mom of three kiddos. But, inevitably, there’s an evening when my hunky husband tells me in passing, “Oh yeah, we need to bring a gift…” or “Did you remember to get so-and-so a Christmas gift?”

“Say what?”

I don’t have time to order something on Amazon or from my favorite Instagram boutique. I’m going to need to find something fast in an actual store here in town.

See, I love giving gifts, and I love hunting for the perfect gift. Gift giving is my love language. I grew up in Austin, and I began my career in Los Angeles, as a personal assistant (which meant I was also a personal shopper). I know how to shop – and y’all, Abilene has good shopping!

From Lone Star Dry Goods and Casa Authentique, to the NCCIL’s bookstore and the Hen Shack, to Little Giant Kidz, I can do some serious shopping right here in Abilene.

If you are looking to cross off every name on your Christmas list, on a time crunch or not, you can do it all right here in Abilene.

Can I share my favorite local go-to’s with you, my Big Country friends (yes, you, the Dallas/Fort Worth and online-only shoppers)?

When I need gifts for the men on my list, I head to Lone Star Dry Goods and pick up a few of their logo snap-back mesh hats, some post-shaving face wipes from Fulton & Roark, and a couple of their uniquely delicious drink mixes from the Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Hunky husband’s co-workers? Check. Best friends from supper club? Check. Brothers and fathers? Done.

And be sure to swing by Casa Authentique, too, to grab a few candles from Tyler’s and maybe linger too long at the gorgeous jewelry and pick up a bauble or two (there’s no such thing as too many bracelets) from Kendra Scott. Teacher gifts? Check. Hostess gift for the 18 holiday parties you are going to attend? Check. High school-aged daughter? Yes.

When I need to snag a few presents for the children and educators in our lives, I love to head to the NCCIL’s bookstore where I can select gorgeous hardback illustrated children’s books. BONUS: it’s not unusual to luck out and snag a copy that’s been autographed by the author or illustrator! Can’t get that kind of lucky on Amazon. (Hint: Become a member of the NCCIL and save even more when buying at the bookstore.).

Our family is blessed with precious neighbors and a tribe of moms who help our kiddos get to all the things: soccer, football, gymnastics, and playdates. An assortment of candy from Vletas paired with coffee from the Texas Trading Post says “Happy Holidays” and “thank you!” to all the friends who keep Team Pittman running.

The holiday season also means more frequent parties and gatherings, and when I’m wanting a new top, dress or fun accessories, I pop into The Hen Shack or Living Chic Antiques. And don’t forget about the November consignment sale of My Sister’s House.

And still, sometimes there are folks on your list that you just can’t find the perfect gift for. In our case, for example, the friends who let us live in their back house for 10 days while we waited to close on a new house, or the extended family who drops everything and comes when we call to say “Can you help me?”. For these special people, I love to give the gift of an experience – gift cards to The Mill, Pappy Slokum’s, Rancho Lloma. Also, don’t forget about gifting a membership to the Abilene Zoo, especially for families on your list.

So, as you are making your Christmas gift list this year, step away from Amazon, put down your phone, grab a cup of coffee from Monks and take an afternoon or two to do your shopping right here in town. You’ll find all that you are looking for and more.