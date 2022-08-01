How to Accessorize for the Summer

Accessories make an outfit. Yanell Rieder, owner of Casa Authentique, knows how to provide just the right glitz, glam, and function to her customers.

“Accessories are like art,” Yanell said. “You could have a beautiful room and it wouldn’t be complete without art.”

Whether it’s to add a pop of color, or for a functional use, accessories can be the perfect way to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Here’s Yanell’s tips from years helping women find the perfect outfit in the boutique industry.

Tip 1: Grab a hand bag.

During the winter, handbags need to be functional to carry your school/work items, and to keep them protected from a storm. But during the summer, it’s time to keep it light and simple, so grab a bag that looks fun and colorful.

Tip 2: Stay shaded.

A great pair of sunglasses can be the ultimate fashion accessory. Whether you’re getting ready for your “Hot girl summer” or “Hot mom summer,” nothing screams youthfulness and fun like sunglasses.

Tip 3: Don’t rule out a cardigan.

Despite the summer heat, you may be in air-conditioned buildings that get cold. Or maybe you want to avoid a farmer’s tan and keep your arms covered. Either way, a lightweight cardigan can be functional and add the perfect pop of color or style to your outfit.

Tip 4: Wear a hat.

Summer is the perfect time to wear a stylish hat. It functions as a shade to protect your face from the sun. But it’s also a dramatic statement to class up any outfit – dress, jeans or shorts!

Check out Casa Authentique for all these looks or build your own with these tips and your own unique style. Stay cool this summer!

By Haley Laurence

Photos by Morgan Rose Photography