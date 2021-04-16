How to Spring Up Your Fall Style

Summer lasts quite a long time in Abilene, so when that short sprint of cooler temperatures arrives in the fall and spring, you may not want to buy a whole new wardrobe. This year, you can take some fall pieces and pair them with warm-weather pieces to create a spring look.

Linen Boutique in downtown Abilene is one of the newest fashion spots in town. Owners and sisters Megan Gibbs and Erin Currie say most of their customers want casual, comfortable clothes that they can easily dress up for going out.

“We carry things we would wear,” said Erin, “things we think would look good on most people.”

At the same time, the sister-duo tries to push the boundaries of traditional West Texas styles. They look at the styles coming out of Fashion Week or worn by celebrities and bloggers which they translate into ready-to wear items for their customers. They said in 2021, you can expect to see bold prints and bold jeans in style. Bigger patterns like handkerchief prints and paisleys will be in. By summer, you’ll see crochet tops and bohemian styles with lots of texture.

“The mom-jean is not going anywhere,” Megan said, laughing.

Erin and Megan put together a unique outfit inspired by both fall and spring seasons. To get that blend of casual and dressy, day and night, all you need are a few pieces to transform your fall outfit into a spring one.

Fall to Spring Tips:

Tip #1 – Start with a tennis skirt.

This dressy-casual piece is coming back into popularity for 2021. As a plus, it’s comfy but can be worn for a night out. This can form the centerpiece of your spring outfit. The skirt is cool for warm days and can be easily paired with fall sweaters, so if a cold front blows through Abilene, you’ll still be warm.

Tip #2 – Add a pop of color.

Fall is a good season for warm browns and rusty oranges. Add in a pop of white or spring-time pastel, and the outfit can be transformed into a spring look. In this look, the cinnamon color of the cardigan may look perfect for autumn, but the pop of the pink skirt and cream shoes adds that spring feeling to the outfit.

Tip #3 – Go neutral.

For those who like to keep things simple, why not go neutral? Even in spring time, putting two shades of the same color together is a big hit right now. Whether it’s multiple shades of pink, blue or neutral, the tone-on-tone style is here to stay.

Tip #4 – Get some all-season, chunky boots.

Chunky boots work for all seasons and can be practical and stylish. Lace or fishnet socks dress it up and make the overall look more feminine even if the boots are combat-style. If Abilene gets a spring shower, you’ll be prepared for the puddles and look good, too.

By Haley Laurence