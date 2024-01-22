Brussels Sprouts 3 Ways

Brussels sprouts are a very nutrient dense vegetable providing over 100% of your daily value for vitamins C and K. They are low-calorie and nearly fat-free. Brussels sprouts are also high in fiber, potassium, manganese, magnesium, and vitamin A. Add Brussels sprouts to your menu this new year for a nutritious and delicious side dish.

Brussel Sprouts Pesto

2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved (10 to 15 cooked halved brussels sprouts)

6 or more sprigs of parsley

2 – 3 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup walnuts

½ cup Parmesan cheese (Try to use high quality fresh cheese rather than what comes in a shaker.)

lemon juice (about 2 Tbsp)

salt and pepper to taste

First, cook Brussels sprouts covered in water and let cook for about 2-3 minutes or until just tender. Strain Brussels sprouts and immediately rinse with cold water. In a food processor or blender, place Brussels sprouts, parsley, garlic cloves, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, and lemon juice and pulse ingredients on low until everything starts to get to the proper consistency. Next, slowly add olive oil and process for a smooth consistency. Do a taste test to add salt and pepper. I love to add Brussels Sprouts Pesto to spaghetti noodles. Enjoy!

Chef Tips:

*Serve with pasta, veggies, chicken, fish, as a spread, etc. Store the pesto in a jar or container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. This pesto also freezes well.

* Substitute almonds, cashews or pine nuts for the walnuts.

“Shredded” Brussels Spouts

3 cups Brussels spouts (use larger sprouts if possible)

½ small red onion or more your choice, finely chopped

2 tsp honey

1 tsp whole-grain mustard

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

½ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano (substitution – Parmesan)

salt and pepper to taste

Soak the onion slices in a small bowl of cold water for 15 to 20 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey, mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified. Set aside. Trim all of the Brussels sprouts, cutting off any bruised outer leaves and slicing off a good portion of the hard root end. Using a mandolin, shave the sprouts one at a time. Use your fingers to gently separate the leaves so that the shredded sprouts resemble a very fine slaw. Put the sprouts in a serving bowl and toss gently with the onions and the dressing. Fold in the grated cheese. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve immediately before it starts to wilt!

Roasted or Air Fried

I have given you some suggestions to create your own seasoning to oven roast or air fry by simply, adding flavorful olive oils. I suggest checking out all the many different olive oils and Balsamic vinegars at Cordell’s.

1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half if they are large. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, Balsamic vinegar, and garlic. Season generously with salt and pepper and place on a baking sheet, flat side down. Roast 20-25 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are tender.

Chef Tips:

*If using frozen Brussels Sprouts, they might need to roast for 5-10 minutes longer, and they will have a softer texture.

*If you have an air fryer, however, this is a great way to reheat just about anything! Roasted sprouts can also be crisped up and heated under the broiler, then served with dipping sauce for a healthy snack.

*Variations to spice up the roasted spouts: Add chopped cooked bacon or pancetta, thinly sliced potatoes, roast with pecans, and maple syrup, add a few dashes of Sriracha sauce to give a little heat and top with Parmesan, feta or goat cheese crumbles after baking. Balsamic glaze can also be drizzled on top before serving.

Happy New Year!

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

