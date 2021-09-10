Local and National Artists Compete in the 5th Annual CCAN

The Center for Contemporary Arts’ National Juried Competition (CCAN) is a catalyst to inspire people of all backgrounds. This marks the fifth year for this competition and exhibition, which will be on view in the Breed Gallery from Sept. 30 through Nov. 27. The goal of the CCAN competition and exhibition is to create a stimulating, competitive atmosphere among local artists and supporters of the arts by inviting artists from around the nation to participate in an artist-led juried exhibit at the Center. CCAN is one way the Center for Contemporary Arts is shining the spotlight on Abilene as a recognized destination for artists and art enthusiasts throughout Texas and beyond.

This year’s juror is Dallas-based artist-educator, Liz Trosper. Trosper serves as assistant professor of Instruction in the School of Arts, Technology and Emerging Communication at The University of Texas at Dallas. Trosper is an interdisciplinary scholar, writer, curator and former urban planner as well as an internationally exhibited artist, having representation in Paris, South Korea and China. Her artwork is represented by Barry Whistler Gallery in Dallas and was recently included in a survey of abstraction at The San Antonio Museum of Art.

She will have an exhibit of her work on display in Gallery 4 at the same time as the CCAN exhibition.