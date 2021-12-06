Make It Merry: Nutcracker Themed Christmas Décor

Is there anything better than a gathering that brings together your favorite people and delicious food in a beautiful setting? Make things extra merry this Christmas by inviting friends and family to a party kicking off the holiday season.

Pick a Palette

There is no rule that says you must use a red and green color palette when decorating for Christmas parties. Have some fun! I spied these shatterproof ornaments in pastel shades and was reminded of my collection of nutcrackers. And voila…a party tablescape was born!

I filled large vases I had lying around the house with the ornaments. They add a vibrant pop of color to the table and after the party, I can hang them on my Christmas tree. More color is layered in with satin ribbon tied on candlesticks and the chandelier. Ornaments and Ribbon; Hobby Lobby

Tickled Pink

I love using older pieces that tell a story. These etched candlesticks were my great grandparents. They make me smile when I see them on my table. I topped them and the other glass candlesticks with long pale pink tapers.

And why not add more pink while we’re at it? I borrowed these sweet pink dessert plates from a friend and topped the entire table with a pink check tablecloth. Tablecloth; Target. Christmas Tree Candle Holders and Tapers; Hobby Lobby

The Main Attraction: Nutcrackers

As I gathered my collection of Nutcrackers, I used only those that matched the established color theme. Some are quite tall, others diminutive. This variety, when placed down the center of the table, makes for a playful look. Nutcrackers have become popular recently. From specialty shops to our local craft stores, nutcrackers are easy to find in any price range.

Snowfall

I filled spaces between the nutcrackers and candles with piles of fake snow. This amazing product starts as a grainy powder, add a little water and within seconds, you’ll have a fresh pile of “snow”! The texture is like real snowflakes, which mound beautifully. My girls loved playing with it, and clean up was a breeze. Snowonder Instant Snow; amazon.com

Balloons Art

Balloons aren’t just for kid’s birthday parties these days. The incredible pieces of artwork that can be sculpted with balloons are nothing short of amazing. I collaborated with Vanessa of Jane of All Trades to create this perfectly themed balloon cascade. Balloons; Jane of All Trades

Hostess with the Mostest

When you are invited to a holiday party, remember to grab a small gift for your host or hostess. This is a way to say ‘thank you’ for all the time and energy they undoubtedly put into the party. Take a look at this adorable advent calendar. It’s perfect for the holiday season and even matches the party’s theme. You can’t go wrong! Advent Calendar; Surprise’s 3301 South 14th

There is something about having all your favorite people around you during the holiday season. A time for joy, a time for reflection, a time to show love. Here’s wishing you and yours a blessed Christmas season. Happy hosting!

By Callie Harris

Photography By Shayli Anne Photography