New CPAS Season Includes New Dav Pilkey Children’s Show

The Children’s Performing Arts Series will be presenting familiar faces and brand-new shows on the Paramount stage with a diverse lineup of entertainment for the 2023-2024 season.

CPAS has three unique shows coming. A familiar favorite will be returning Nov. 5 with “Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza.” See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences of all ages. It’s a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family! Jeff is so pleased to be returning to the Abilene area with his unforgettable, one-of-a-kind performance.

Get ready, Dav Pilkey fans! 2024 will kick off with the brand new “Cat Kid: The Musical” on Feb. 4. Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious book series. This hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander – the team that brought you DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL!

Ahoy, Maties! Last but not least, CPAS will be bringing a “new to us” show to the region for the first time! Set sail with David Engel’s “Pirate School: Sea Dreams” on April 21. This madcap comedy variety show is David’s signature act that tours to arts centers and festivals nationwide, and to over 80 libraries, camps and community events annually. During this show children will learn the finer points of mischief and become “good pirates” cooperating and carousing together while getting the chance to live out their dreams of the Golden Age of the Buccaneer! This popular act captivates adventure-questing kids and their caregivers with slapstick antics, adept magic, cartoon-like sound effects, eye-popping puppetry, eccentric props and full-audience participation.

All three shows will take place at the Historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene. Ticket packages are $30 for all three live shows and $10 for single show admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

CPAS is a nonprofit art organization that brings high quality, professional children’s theatrical programming to West Texas at a minimal cost. Executive Director Melissa Harrell says CPAS would not be able to fulfill its mission without the generous support offered through grant funding, devoted audiences, and faithful sponsors.

Contributed by the Children’s Performing Arts Series