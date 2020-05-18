Not Just Horsing Around

Camp Able

Therapeutic riding is the focus of Camp Able in Buffalo Gap, thanks to the passion and experience of founder Renee Hicks, a retired school teacher and coach. Hicks loves horses and has been riding them her entire life.

“Once I called her a horse whisperer,” said Lota Zoth, who is the volunteer executive director of Camp Able and related to Hicks by marriage. “She corrected me and said, ‘No, I’m a horse listener. They will tell you everything you need to know, you just have to listen.’”

In the early 1970s, Hicks was a women’s basketball coach at both Hardin-Simmons and McMurry universities. She later moved to high school coaching and spent the last 20 years of her career doing adaptive physical education at AISD, working with children with special needs.

“Renee’s philosophy was, ‘If it’s a game children can play, it’s a game all children can play.’” Zoth said. “‘They don’t have to sit on the sideline or get picked last.’”

Hicks loved her work with children with special needs and saw the many ways they could learn and be productive. She also observed that when they aged out of public schools, they didn’t always maintain that activity level, Zoth said. So Hicks was motivated to find a way to connect parents and care-givers with an understanding of what their special needs kids can do.

“Camp Able is the notion of what they are able to do,”Zoth said.