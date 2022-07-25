Off Your Beaten Path – Northeast Abilene

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.

In this series, we explore the favorite haunts of our fellow Abilenians, while getting off our own beaten path to a whole new side of the city.

Northeast Abilene

If you attended Hardin-Simmons University or Abilene Christian University, then you already know Northeast Abilene very well. For college students, certain restaurants or hangouts are central places to build memories. But there’s plenty of shopping, quick bites, and activities for all ages, so check out the options to go off your beaten path.

Larry’s Better Burgers

This drive-up burger spot has served Abilene for over 50 years with burgers, fries, and ice cream. There’s no spot to sit down, but it’s a great place to make memories eating in your car, on a tailgate, or at a picnic. If you haven’t been to this iconic spot, you need to go off your beaten path and experience the $3.90 large cheeseburger for yourself!

1233 N Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 677-6801

HOURS:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, Closed

La Popular

While there are other La Popular locations in other spots in Abilene, this one has lots of space for a big group, and a great mural wall to take photos in front of. With its close proximity to Hendrick Medical Center, this can be a great treat after a doctor’s appointment. The shop serves burritos and pastries – just what the doctor ordered.

1533 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 672-2670

HOURS:

Sunday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rockin Rollerz

This burger joint serves up classic burgers with a gourmet twist. Rockin Rollerz started as a food truck then expanded to a brick-and-mortar location. And it’s worth traveling off your beaten path to try since the menu has won several awards including the 2nd place on the Texas Bucket List TV Show in 2016.

Facebook: Rockin Rollerz

1055 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX, 79601

(325) 704-5020

HOURS:

Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Milestone Floral

At Milestone Floral, you can order flowers for delivery (even as far as Clyde or Merkel!) or go into the store to choose gifts to go with your floral selections.

241 N 13th St Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 672-5566

milestonefloral.com

HOURS:

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sharky’s Burrito Company

Located inside the United Supermarket on Judge Ely Blvd, this burrito bar offers build-your-own burritos or bowls. Their best kept secret? Spicy ranch. This sauce can be dipped with chips or drizzled on your burrito. And make sure you come to Sharky’s with an empty stomach, because the burritos are big!

1095 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 677-8527

HOURS:

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Music Tree

The Music Tree offers all things music, from instruments, to musicans’ accessories. You can also book music lessons for beginner to advanced guitar and ukulele, and beginner to intermediate drums and bass guitar, or get repairs on musical instruments.

1063 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 513-8058

HOURS:

Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oscar’s

You don’t have to worry about double-dipping here because this Mexican dining spot is known for its individual salsa pitchers provided to each person at the table. Order enchiladas or tacos and enjoy a relaxing sit-down meal with your friends or family.

1665 TX-351, Abilene, TX 79601

HOURS:

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Closed

Allen Ridge

Since opening at the end of 2020, Allen Ridge has provided a whole new set of shopping, restaurants, and fitness/ entertainment for north-side residents. The spot features plenty of murals painted by local artists, a large water feature, and a natural-styled children’s playground. Here you can eat whatever you’re in the mood for: tacos at Fuzzy’s, a warm bowl of pho at Phoenix Pho, or a Texas-style biscuit at the Biscuit Bar. Hotworx Yoga is just next door if you need to work off the calories. Or you can shop til you drop at Apricot Lane Boutique. This summer, the Austin-based coffee shop Summermoon will open at the site along with Cork and Pig Tavern. And you can always end your evening or a hot afternoon with a shaved ice treat from Bahama Bucks. This place really has it all!

2439 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601

Facebook: Allen Ridge

HOURS: Vary

By Haley Laurence