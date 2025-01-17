Organization in the New Year

We did it! We made it through another holiday season! As the calendar now allows for a bit more breathing room, it’s time to get the chaos under control to begin this new year fresh and organized. Transitional seasons during the year, like this time after the holidays, are wonderful opportunities to reset. That starts with putting away seasonal decor, finding a home for the new gifts and saying goodbye to anything that has not been used in a while.

Katie Galusha, of “Chaos Controlled,” began organizing homes professionally a little over a year ago, after friends encouraged her. The Galushas have moved homes many times, as her husband used to coach football. With each move, she became more efficient in packing, unpacking and organizing. She decided to put her acquired skills to work to help others. Katie advertises her business on Instagram with the handle “chaoscontrolled325.” She accepts a variety of projects with her clients, from refreshing a pantry to tackling a closet to starting fresh with workable systems in a new home. Creating simple systems that are easy to maintain is her goal.

Katie shares some tips for organizing after the holidays – specifically, what to do with the chaos of Christmas:

BINS.

Katie says, “Ideally you want sturdy, matching bins so everything stacks easily in your storage space.” She recommends looking at Sam’s for matching, stackable bins. Measure your space and have a plan before you shop. Then group like items together. Katie has a bin for her kids and their Christmas decor and separate bins for their other spaces. She further organizes the chaos into gallon or 2-gallon Ziploc bags within the bins for smaller items or things that may get tangled like garlands or strands of fairy lights.

LABEL.

Be sure to label each bin with exactly what is in the bin. A generic label like “Christmas” is not enough. Instead, be specific with labels like “Kids’ Christmas Ornaments” or “Living Room Tree Decor.” Even label the gallon bags, so everything has a place to go when cleaning up.

DEEP CLEAN.

Speaking of cleaning up, once all the bins are out of the storage space, be sure to give it a good dusting and wipe down so everything stays as clean as possible as you are putting the bins away. And when all is put away and before your regular decor is up, deep clean your home. Sweep up the pine needles, wipe away the glitter and flocking dust. Your home will feel fresh and inviting, which is a great way to begin this new season.

DONATE.

Well, not now, but set aside holiday décor that you haven’t used in recent years to donate at the beginning of next season. “Many places do not accept Christmas décor donated after the holidays,” Katie says. Look at what was left in the closet this year that was not used. Label a box or bin specifically for seasonal donations. Set it in your closet where it is the first thing you see when you get out decorations next year and take it to a place like the Christian Care Center to pass along to others who could use nice seasonal decorations.

“EVERYTHING HAS A HOME.”

Katie uses this phrase often with her kids and with her business. She explains, “It makes it easier for my kids to stay organized if they know exactly where their things belong.” As new items come into your home, find exactly where they can go. This is an opportunity to donate older items or gifts that are not used anymore so you have space for gifts acquired during the holidays.

Once holiday decorations are put away, Katie recommends choosing a new family habit for the year. Here are some of her favorites:

• Set a timer each evening for 10-15 minutes and assign a zone for each family member to tackle. Play your favorite music to make it more fun. Everyone works together to tidy up at the end of the day.

• Keep a small basket in each family member’s closet to place clothes that do not fit or are uncomfortable. “If you put something on and immediately don’t like it,” Katie says, “into the basket it goes because it’s unlikely you’ll pick it up again in the future.” Every few months, check the baskets and take the items for donation.

• Invest in organizational systems that are easy to maintain for longevity. A cereal box does not have to be unloaded into a clear storage container if that does not make sense for your family. Simply grouping cereal boxes together and maybe putting them together in a bin might make more sense.

Seasonal overwhelm can take even the most organized people down. When you have a boost of energy, do one small thing to reset a space that will reap rewards for your mental health and clarity. There is no shame in asking for help, and Katie Galusha loves to do just that! Hire her to help in an area of your home. She will brainstorm easy systems for your space that make sense for your family. Take the opportunity of a new year to get your home (or a space in your home that has been unruly) under control.

By Laura Daulton

Photos Courtesy of Katie Galusha

RELATED: How To: Home Orgazinizng