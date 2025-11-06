Pecans 4 Ways

Pecans are a classic West Texas treasure, making them an excellent choice for holiday baskets, hostess gifts or thoughtful “thinking of you” surprises. Their versatility allows them to be enjoyed in both savory and sweet treats, ensuring they are always appreciated by recipients!

White Chocolate Cranberry Pecan Clusters

If you’re searching for a simple yet delicious alternative to the traditional cookies for Santa, white chocolate cranberry pecan clusters make an excellent choice. With minimal effort, you can prepare a batch in advance, ensuring you’ll have a special treat ready for the holiday. Pair these clusters with a cup of coffee for an extra touch of warmth and comfort. Santa and anyone else who drops by will surely appreciate this thoughtful change from the usual cookies!

INGREDIENTS:

• 12 ounces white chocolate: Use high-quality white chocolate chips or bars for best flavor.

• 1 cup dried cranberries

• 1 cup toasted pecan halves: Toasting enhances the nutty flavor.

• 1 teaspoon coconut oil or shortening (optional): For a smoother melt and shinier finish.

• 1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

• Sea salt flakes (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate chips in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until smooth and fully melted.

3. After melting the white chocolate chips, gently stir in the vanilla extract, dried cranberries and pecans until all ingredients are evenly combined.

4. Using a spoon, drop portions of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming small clusters.

5. For extra flavor, sprinkle a pinch of sea salt over each cluster, if desired.

6. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and allow the clusters to chill for at least 30 minutes, or until the chocolate has completely set.

7. Once the clusters are firm, transfer them to an airtight container for storage for up to 5 days. They can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks but allow them to come to room temperature before serving to prevent condensation. They can be frozen for up to 1 month. Thaw slowly in the fridge to avoid discoloration.

Chef Note:

For extra holiday garish, drizzle extra white chocolate or edible gold dust for a festive touch.

Platter Styling: Arrange them on a white or glass plate so the cranberries pop visually. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days in a cool, dry place. Refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Classic Candied Pecans

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 pound pecan halves

• 1 large egg white: This is the binder. It helps the sugar stick to the pecans.

• 1 tablespoon water: Just a little bit helps whisk the egg white to a frothy consistency.

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon salt: This balances the sweetness and brings out the pecan flavor.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg white and water until frothy.

3. Add the pecan halves to the egg white mixture and toss until they are evenly coated.

4. In a separate small bowl, combine the granulated sugar, ground cinnamon and salt.

5. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the pecans and toss again until the pecans are well coated.

6. Spread the coated pecans in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

7. Bake for 30-40 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes, until the pecans are golden brown and crunchy.

8. Remove from the oven and cool completely on the baking sheet. The pecans will become crispier as they cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks

Chef’s Notes: For the best candied pecans, always start with fresh pecan halves. If you want a deeper, more caramel-like taste, you can swap out the granulated sugar for brown sugar. Just know that brown sugar might make your candied pecans a bit chewier, and they might bake a little darker.

Smoky Spiced Pecans

This simple recipe delivers a flavorful twist on classic pecans with the addition of smoky spices and a hint of heat. Perfect for snacking or as a topping for salads, these pecans are sure to impress.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups pecans

• 1 tablespoon melted butter

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F.

2. In a mixing bowl, toss the pecans with the melted butter, smoked paprika, garlic powder and cayenne pepper until evenly coated.

3. Spread the seasoned pecans in a single layer over a lightly oiled baking sheet.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the pecans are nicely browned.

5. While baking, shake the baking sheet a couple of times to ensure even toasting. Keep a close eye on the pecans toward the end of the baking time, as they can quickly go from perfectly toasted to burnt. Additional baking time may be needed depending on your oven but be careful not to overcook.

Chef’s Notes: Pecans are considered one of nature’s most nutrient nuts. They are an excellent source of healthy monounsaturated fats, like fats found in olive oil. In addition to their beneficial fats, pecans are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including manganese, copper, thiamine (vitamin B1), zinc and magnesium. Pecans are especially notable for their high antioxidant content. These antioxidants play a vital role in protecting the body against inflammation.

Pecan-Crusted Chicken with Dijon Cream Sauce

This dish is sure to impress your holiday guests. The chicken breasts are first coated in a savory Dijon glaze, which infuses the meat with a tangy flavor and helps the pecan and rosemary crust adhere beautifully. Once coated, the chicken is baked until golden and crisp. Rich and creamy sauce is prepared by blending sour cream, white wine and additional Dijon mustard. The result is a meal that feels both elegant and comforting, perfect for any special occasion.

CHICKEN INGREDIENTS:

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup butter, melted

• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

• 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

• 1 tablespoon chopped Rosemary

SAUCE INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1/3 cup white wine (or can substitute chicken stock)

• 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• drippings from baked chicken

CHICKEN DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Arrange the chicken breasts in a 9×13 glass baking dish.

3. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.

4. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter and Dijon mustard, whisking until the mixture becomes thick.

5. Pour this mixture over the chicken breasts, making sure they are completely coated.

6. Sprinkle the chopped pecans and rosemary evenly over the top of the chicken.

7. Bake the dish uncovered for 35 minutes.

8. Once the chicken is baked, remove it from the oven and place the pieces on a serving platter, making sure to save the pan drippings.

SAUCE DIRECTIONS:

1. For the sauce, use a small saucepan over medium-low heat.

2. Whisk together the reserved drippings, sour cream, white wine (or chicken stock as a substitute) and Dijon mustard. Continue stirring until the sauce is heated through.

3. Pour the warm sauce over the plated chicken and serve immediately.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography