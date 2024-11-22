Philharmonic Celebrates ‘A Country Christmas’

The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra is set to bring holiday cheer to Downtown Abilene on Dec. 7 at the Abilene Convention Center. Celebrate the Christmas season Abilene Style with “A Country Christmas” starring Nashville luminaries Rachel Potter (“The X Factor”) and Patrick Thomas (“The Voice”). Patrons can expect to hear a delightful lineup of Christmas classics during this family-friendly concert sponsored by Stifel, Andrews Furniture, Clear Fork Bank and Joe Hawkins and Kaye Price-Hawkins.

Potter is a Broadway star and an accomplished Nashville recording artist who made her Broadway debut as Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” playing opposite Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields. Thomas is the son of two Broadway singers, and he grew up in Colleyville surrounded by music. He was a finalist on the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice” and later worked as a songwriter. He has toured the U.S. signing classic country covers with major symphony orchestras and playing in a dueling piano bar when home in Nashville.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to the concert to visit with friends, listen to special performances and enjoy a cocktail or a non-alcoholic beverage from the KAO Lounge bar located in the lobby. It’s been rumored the Philharmonic has made the good list this year – and Santa Claus himself will be visiting the lobby prior to the concert!

The Philharmonic welcomes 7,000 plus visitors to the Convention Center annually, and attendees are continually dazzled by the sounds of a professional symphony orchestra. Season 74 is already off to an outstanding start, and patrons can expect to experience more unforgettable performances well into the spring.

The orchestra has brought live symphonic music to the Big Country since 1950 and is currently under the leadership of Music Director Maestro David Ikin, who is celebrating his 20th season with the APO. Featuring a rich legacy spanning numerous decades, the Abilene Philharmonic is more than just an orchestra; it’s a cultural cornerstone, igniting passion and fostering artistic excellence within the Abilene community.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the Philharmonic’s website to learn more about upcoming performances. Subscriptions and individual concert tickets can be purchased online at www.abiphil.com, over the phone at 325-677-6710, or in person at 302 Cypress St. Military, student and group discounts are available.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic