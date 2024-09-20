Philharmonic Honoring Maestro’s 20th Year with Orchestra

The Abilene Philharmonic is the oldest and most established performing arts organization in Abilene. Its history traces back to September 1950, when community supporters organized a musical group called the Abilene Symphony Orchestra with Jay Dietzer, a recent graduate from the University of Texas, as its first conductor. Concerts were originally held in the old Abilene High School auditorium (now Abilene Heritage Square). At the beginning of the 1960-61 season, the Abilene Symphony Orchestra and the Abilene Civic Music Association merged to form the Abilene Philharmonic Association (APO).

The heritage of the Abilene Philharmonic continues, as the organization prepares for the opening night of its 74th season on Sept. 21 at the Abilene Convention Center. The quality of the orchestra is outstanding, with musicians traveling in from all over the country. The upcoming season will be filled with the magic of world-class performances coupled with unrivaled cultural experiences.

The Abilene Philharmonic is hard at work to make Season 74 one for the history books. Listeners are invited to step onto the red carpet and enjoy mingling with fellow patrons while taking in the sounds of the orchestra on opening night. Prepare to be transported to the streets of Paris at Vive la France, a program featuring Gershwin’s iconic An American in Paris as well as a captivating performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major by Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene. Patrons are sure to marvel at Geniushene’s performance, as her talents have previously graced stages in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Abilene Philharmonic is entering a special time of celebration honoring Maestro Itkin’s 20th year with the APO during the 2024-2025 season, as well as simultaneously preparing for the historic 75th anniversary celebration on the horizon for the 2025-2026 season.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the Philharmonic’s website to learn more about upcoming performances. Subscriptions and individual concert tickets can be purchased online at www.abiphil.com, over the phone at 325-677-6710, or in person at 302 Cypress St. Military, student and group discounts are available.

Contributed By Abilene Philharmonic