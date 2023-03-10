Philharmonic Presents Animal-Themed Zoo Concert

The Abilene Philharmonic is once again joining with the city’s No. 1 tourist attraction, the Abilene Zoo, to present a spring concert. Maestro David Itkin, along with Kelly Rabke, vocalist extraordinaire, will present Jazz in the Park on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. The show includes well-known Broadway hits, some Disney classics, and a few hidden gems thrown in the mix. The music selections will all share the common theme of animals.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere with live music, food and beverages provided on site.

Rabke was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to make her Broadway debut as the narrator in the revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, (U.S. Cast Recording) followed by Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway. She has performed in regional theaters throughout the country, most notably as Yonah in the American premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden at the Paper Mill Playhouse (American Premiere Recording), where she also got her “big break” as Dorothy in their landmark production of The Wizard of Oz.

After leaving the bright lights of the stage to start a family, Rabke is now a staple in the New York City cabaret world. Her first solo show debuted to a sold-out crowd at Feinstein’s 54 Below, and since then, she’s been featured in shows ranging from Sondheim to Streisand to Bernstein. She now performs regularly with symphony orchestras stretching from Calgary to Mazatlán and all across the country in Blockbuster Broadway!, Music of the Knights, The Wonderful Music of Oz, and more. Other recent highlights include debuting an original song written by David Friedman and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show, and recording the PBS American Songbook Emmy nominated segment, Stephen Schwartz and Friends, featuring the composer himself at the piano.

There will be plenty of parking available at the zoo concert along with activities for the kids from feeding the giraffes to enjoying the regular Abilene Zoo exhibits. This event is free to existing donors at the MOZART level ($240) and above. Tickets to the general public are $20 for adults and $5 for children. More information and tickets can be found at www.abilenephilharmonic.org.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic