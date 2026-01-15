Refresh and Reset for the New Year

The word “Resolution” can feel very intimidating, especially after expending a good amount of energy between November and December. I find that using words like refresh and reset allow for a little more grace than resolution. While everyone operates in their own unique way, there are plenty of ways we can start the year in a more organized fashion…and maybe choose to persevere past January 5th.

Whether or not you are a homeowner, there is always maintenance required somewhere. Some tasks might stay on a list for a while, but others might take priority after they become blaringly obvious after having other people around. Some of these are for safety and others are purely for comfort or a more enticing aesthetic. I find that writing down these tasks helps me to feel more organized. And it sure is fun to be able to cross them off upon completion!

Did you know that it is a very adult thing to swap out linens occasionally? Not only those you use regularly, but also those reserved for guests. It might be time to check your pillows, too!

Moving to the kitchen. It might be time to go through expired items in your pantry or refrigerator. Also, look at replacing cooking utensils. Are any broken or splintered?

Take some time to clean out closets, drawers, cabinets, etc., and remember it is ok to get rid of items that no longer serve you! Not only will your home be more organized, but it just might help declutter your brain, too. If you have children in your home, allow them to be part of this process. Recognizing when it’s time to let go is a life-long skill.

How well is your HVAC system operating? Did you know that the life of your units can be extended through bi-annual service? There is real peace of mind when you can trust that your systems can maintain the desired temperature!

When was the last time you changed the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detector? Do you have one placed in every bedroom?

Moving outside. Can you remember the last time you had your trees trimmed? Do you have broken sprinkler heads? Is yardwork just overwhelming? Maybe it’s time to call in a professional.

Clean your windows or have someone else clean them. Things automatically feel a little brighter when you can see clearly.

Mentally and physically, we carry so much daily. Depending on your age, there is more physical maintenance. Looking at routines can tell a lot about how we feel about ourselves, and 2026 might be the year to make some changes. It’s so easy to feel stagnant, but with some minor adjustments, we might be able to see major positive improvements in a few months.

Is your skincare routine still meeting your needs? As we age, the strength of our facial products might become less effective. Some people are blessed with good genetics, and others need a little help to achieve a youthful glow. It might be time to schedule an appointment with a professional.

Are you as active as you need to be? You can start small and walk around your neighborhood or a local park. If you need more coaching, Abilene has amazing gyms with one-on-one training or class instruction. Some of these gyms also help with meal planning.

What about a fashion refresh? As trends (and our waistlines) ebb and flow, it might be time for a few wardrobe updates. As we age, it might be time to say goodbye to clothes that no longer serve us well. Perhaps you feel stuck in this area. You should call my friend, Kim Clay, with House of Colour. I feel more confident in my purchases, and I deeply appreciate the science behind why I look brighter when I wear certain colors.

Are you up to date on your medical appointments? I keep coming back to the “as we age” theme, but there is something to be said about aging well. This means checking in regularly with medical professionals. This is appropriate whether you have known health concerns or not.

Being financially wise is a goal most of us wish to attain and pass down to our own children. Perhaps this looks like readjusting after the holiday season, or maybe it is time to reach out to a financial advisor. There is always time to start making better decisions.

As we step into a new year, remember that lasting change rarely comes from pressure—it comes from intention. Whether you’re refreshing your home, tending to your health or reshaping your daily habits, give yourself permission to start small and celebrate the progress along the way. Here’s to a year of thoughtful growth, renewed energy and a life that feels just a little more manageable —and a lot more joyful.

By Lauren Stafford