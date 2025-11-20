Santa Sightings

Starting mid-November, the opportunities to see Santa are vast in Abilene. Plan ahead to avoid long lines. It is time to make some magic!

Christmas Carousel’s Santa’s Sock Hop: Storybook Brunch with Santa

Hosted by the Junior League of Abilene

November 8 | 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Santa will make an early appearance at this year’s brunch. VIP Tables will receive early admission and a Meet and Greet time with Santa. Other festive offerings include a delicious breakfast spread, craft projects, storybook reading, dancers and balloon animals.

Mall of Abilene

Find Santa in the most classic of places – the Mall of Abilene. For something special and different, every Monday is “Bring Your Pet” Day!

November 14 – December 12

• Monday – Thursday: noon – 7:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

• Friday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.)

• Sunday: noon – 6:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

December 13 – 18

• Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.)

• Friday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.)

• Sunday: noon – 6:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

December 19-20

• 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (breaks from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.)

December 21

• noon – 6:00 p.m. (break from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

December 22-23

• 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (breaks from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.)

December 24

• 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (break from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.)

Winter Lightfest

Santa will be available for free pictures each night during Winter Lightfest! Follow the thousands of lights around the 3/4 mile walkway to find Santa and other delightful photo opportunities.

November 29: opening night! 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Open every weekend of December from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Plus special Sunday themes like:

December 7: “Bark in the Park”

December 14: “Literacy Night/Storybook Characters”

December 21: “Cinderella and the Grinch”

Christmas Week: Open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Abilene’s City Sidewalks Christmas Parade

December 2: 6:30 p.m. Join your friends and neighbors downtown to ring in the Christmas season with the beloved City Sidewalks Parade. Santa will definitely be making an appearance.

Abilene State Supported Living Center’s Christmas Lane

December 5-23: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. each night. $5 for pictures, and Mrs. Claus will join when she is available. The North Pole Hotline is also available during those hours.

The indoor displays (including vintage decorations and a train table) and concessions are open from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. most nights and until 10:00 p.m. on the weekends. The drive through light display is open nightly from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. through December 28th.

All donations support the adults at the ASSLC, and this is their only fundraiser.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Sponsored by the Abilene Fire Department

This free neighborhood event makes kids feel large in the tinier-than-life Safety City, all decorated for Christmas. Hot chocolate and cookies are provided in the line to meet Santa.

December 11, 12, 13: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

December 18, 19, 20: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Celebration at the Abilene Zoo

December 12-23: From building a toy in Santa’s Workshop (sponsored by The Home Depot) to taking the classic pictures with Santa (sponsored by Whataburger), the Christmas Celebration has a variety of themed areas to make this holiday season memorable. Decorate a cookie at Mrs. Claus’ Bakery (sponsored by HEB), make S’mores around a fire, go ice skating, experience a Walk to Bethlehem (sponsored by Beltway Park Church) and support businesses that support Abilene.

December 20: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Spend time with Santa and his Reindeer at a special breakfast sponsored by IHOP.

By Laura Daulton