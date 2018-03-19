Simple Hacks For Front Porch Appeal

Ideas to keep your home entrance fresh and welcoming

By Camille Dickson

Photography by Beth Dukes

The porch is often the first thing guests see when visiting our homes. It also provides a canvas for adding a bit of flair for passers-by. Many have a go-to design (or at least a go-to wreath) for Christmas and fall. But what about all of the time in between? Here are a few simple tips for freshening your porch throughout the year.

Textiles and ribbons can bump up the style of your favorite wreath. Here, a small throw pillow in a large-scale gingham draws attention to the porch. A tray of sweet tea invites arriving guests to come in and enjoy hospitality.

Adding ribbon to your favorite wreath is a great way to go. There’s no need for complicated bows. If you can tie your shoes, you can easily add color and texture. Choose extra-wide ribbon that has plenty of body or one that has wired edges. A simple bow with long tails adds effortless elegance and can give your favorite wreath many looks.

Another way to add color and style is by shopping the produce aisle. Here we’ve used bright lemons to draw the eye. Colorful apples or pears give a nod to early fall. Potted herbs are fresh and green for summer. Look for things that are seasonal and colorful. Bonus? You can simply compost them when you’re ready to change the look, and there is nothing to store.

Finally, shop your home for items you love and that give a peek at those who live inside. Here, an antique French floral basket holds an early-fall arrangement. An antique Parisian street sign rounds out the theme while giving a shot of color to the tableau.

Freshening up your porch doesn’t have to be complicated or break the bank. By using seasonal produce, colorful textiles, and items you already own and love, you can easily brighten up your porch all year long.