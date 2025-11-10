Small Start, Big Dreams, Big Impact

THE REACH OF LOVE & CARE MINISTRIES IN THE BIG COUNTRY AND BEYOND

Never underestimate the power of small beginnings.

Thirty years ago, Mark Hewitt felt a nudge to serve the homeless. It was a small beginning that started with two men, 20 large cups of soup and the back of a pickup truck. Hewitt and his friend, Jim, would spend their Sunday afternoons driving around and serving the homeless in the Abilene community. Over time, they began to know the names and the stories of the people they encountered. They began to love and care for these people on a Jesus level and Love & Care Ministries was born. It was an act of obedience rooted in trust that God would make a way, and He has.

Two years into the start of the ministry, Hewitt felt a tug to leave his full-time, salary paying job to pursue the ministry full time. His wife, Kerri, initially responded with ‘no you’re not,’ but as a prayer warrior, she worked through the hesitation and after weeks of discussion with both Hewitt and God, she agreed that this was in fact the direction he needed to go.

Doors began to open, and it was confirmation that God had it handled.

That single decision to minister from a pickup truck now looks like four campuses across the Big Country in Abilene, Merkel, Clyde and Anson staffing over 20 full time employees, thousands of volunteers annually and daily opportunities to serve. Despite the small beginning, the impact over the last 30 years, has been anything but.

STEPPING OUT IN FAITH

Every leap of faith since its inception has just broadened the opportunities for Hewitt, Founder and Executive Director, and his team, which also includes Terri Davis, Director of Ministry, and Zack Hewitt, his son and Associate Director. The trio of men have seen the vision of Love & Care come to fruition over time and in God’s time.

“Because of how we started, lots of people assume the ministry is just for the homeless population,” Hewitt said. “Today, only about 10% of what we do is centered around the homeless. God has created so many other ways for us to help and love people.”

“We have learned to say yes and hold on,” Davis said. “We let God show us the way.”

Currently, God’s way looks like around 1200 meals being served daily. It looks like CarePacks for Kids, food kits for the homeless and food boxes for homes with needed resources. It’s a clothing ministry, opportunities for those in need to get access to resources that they don’t have and opportunities for the homeless to shower. It looks like spiritual counseling and loving people. It looks like a City-Wide Revival and Mission Thanksgiving.

REVIVAL AND MISSION THANKSGIVING

The revival and Mission Thanksgiving are two community wide events that are incredibly special to the ministry, and it’s something that everyone with an interest in Love & Care Ministries looks forward to each year. Just like the ministry itself, these events began years ago with a smaller outreach and now they reach the masses.

In October, Love & Care Ministries hosted their 30th annual City-Wide Revival. Thirty years ago, it was held one evening at Tom’s Tire World and 120 people showed up. The next 20+ years, the revival was held in a large tent. Now, thirty years later, the revival is 4 nights long with over 1000 people taking part in the services over the course of the event which is held at the Abilene Convention Center. It involves testimonies, worship, meals, haircuts, free shoes, lots of prayer and people from all walks of life celebrating the Lord together.

This November, Love & Care will host their 26th annual Mission Thanksgiving event which has become the primary resource raiser for the ministry. The community rallied early on and was huge in catapulting the heart of the mission to what it is today. Arrow Ford, KTXS and Cumulus Radio support Mission Thanksgiving along with 1000+ volunteers that help the day of the event and stock the days after. Traditionally, Mission Thanksgiving is held in the parking lot at Arrow Ford the Friday before Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The donations made during that time set Love & Care up with a reserve to last throughout the following year. It’s a way for the community to give nonperishable canned goods, all types of clothing and monetary donations.

A HEART TO SERVE

Besides the community support, none of this would be possible without the people that truly have the heart for serving in this capacity every single day. For the Hewitts, it’s a family affair with Mark and Zack helping with administrative and day-to-day operations, Kerri supporting them through prayer and mostly behind the scenes, Mark’s 85-year-old mother being a constant presence, Kerri and Mark’s daughter, Magen, working in the clothing ministry and their son-in-law, David, working in the kitchen. It’s also possible because of the board members who are passionate people, some that have been around from the beginning, that choose to show up and help with financial oversight and expansion ideas simply because the ministry means something to them. It’s possible because of the staff members, some who once were people being served themselves, that are success stories because of the love of Christ in action. It’s possible because of the numerous volunteers that know it’s meaningful work and give their time, energy and resources to make a difference because they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Something like this takes a lot of people that care a lot about the cause and Love & Care Ministries is richly blessed in that regard.

Looking back, it’s clear that the need for a ministry like Love & Care was there 30 years ago and there’s still a need today. From a worldly perspective, it has been a huge success, but for Hewitt and Davis, success isn’t measured by numbers and growth.

“People showing up for the daily resources we offer is a success story,” Davis said.

And Hewitt agrees.

“Success is giving someone a drink when they are thirsty. It’s fun to look back and see all that God has done,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt often gets asked about his retirement and although his role has shifted through the years and his son, Zack, will someday transition into the Executive Director position, he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.

“How do you retire from your life? It’s just what we do,” Hewitt said. “It’s not a job when you’re helping people.”

For more information on the services offered or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.lcmin.com.

Matthew 25:35-40 “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, 36I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.” 37Then the righteous will answer him, saying, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? 38And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? 39And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?” 40And the King will answer them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”

By Nicole Flethcer

Photos By Allison Brown Photography