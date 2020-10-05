Close your eyes and envision a wide open prairie with a lone two- story mansion rising above the pastureland, a magnificent sight in any era.

Now, with eyes wide open, drive by 1726 Swenson Street and imagine the surrounding area with no houses. The vision created by the mind’s eye becomes reality. It’s the Swenson House, completed about 1910 as the home of William Gray and Shirley McCollum Swenson. The prairie-style house was the creation of Abilene architect William P. Preston and for years stood alone on the prairie before Abilene, which was founded in 1881, expanded northward.

Even driving by, without visiting the stunning interior, is likely to cause a reaction similar to the one Janet Payne had the first time she saw it.

“Oh my gosh – look at that home. It’s wonderful!” was Payne’s reaction in the mid-’90s when she was invited to an event at the Swenson House.

Today, Payne is the go-to person for all things Swenson House. Thanks to preservation-minded Abilenians like Payne, the house is in splendid shape, with grounds to match. Credit goes to the Abilene Preservation League, which previously owned the house, and the current owner, the Swenson House Historical Society, which Payne helped found.

The home is museum quality, but it also is a popular venue for events sponsored by the Society and for rentals. Next up will be Haunted Abilene, with the theme, “Nightmares on Swenson Street,” Oct. 23-24.

About a year after moving to Abilene in 1995, Payne was invited to a mother and daughter tea at the Swenson House and immediately was hooked on its charm and history. The mother and daughter teas have gone by the wayside, but plenty of other events showcase the Swenson. Christmas at the Swenson, with vendors decorating each room and a stately Christmas tree standing guard by the stairs, is always popular. In the summertime, Rock the Swenson attracts neighbors and Abilenians from all parts of town for the live music and hot dogs on the shady east side of the house.