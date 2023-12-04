Trim Your Table

The holidays have arrived! Whether you are hosting a large family gathering or an intimate dinner for four, the holidays provide an opportunity to entertain in style. Pulling together all the elements for a beautifully decorated table will add special warmth to any meal shared with friends and family.

Table Trimming Timeline

Select a Color Palette- Draw inspiration from the Christmas china’s motif. In this case, a traditional red and green. Build a Base- Start with a fresh white linen tablecloth. Woven gold placemats add a warm layer at each place. Set the Table – Feel free to call in the troops to help with this step. Have a great aunt who needs to be occupied? Have we got a job for you! Layer, Layer, Layer – Now comes the pretty things. This floral arrangement is really just potted tea roses placed in a silver bowl along with moss and gleaming ornaments. Simple, easy and can be enjoyed all season. Make it Special – A unique touch can add a lot to a table. Consider individual wreaths tied with a red velvet ribbon to each chair. Have small dishes of treats arranged down the table to enjoy after (or before) dinner. It’s those little details that make gatherings memorable.

Christmas China

Some engaged couples place Christmas china on their wedding registries. Somehow it slipped my mind between meetings with the florist and dress fittings. And for years, I didn’t feel any great loss at being bereft of Christmas china. Things seemed to change once we settled into our home and began establishing holiday traditions as a family.

I spent some time researching which Christmas china would be best for our family. I wanted a timeless style, readily available for purchase and dishwasher friendly. The winner was “Christmas Tree” by Spode and each year I add a piece or two to my collection. My mother-in-law and mom are always so kind to gift me with a new serving bowl here or a platter there. You see, they are both experts at showing love around a dining room table.

Some families have Christmas china that has been passed down from one generation to the next. I even know of grandmothers, mothers and daughters who collect the same pattern. At big family gatherings, these generations of women combine their china forces to feed the crowd.

If you would like to start a Christmas china collection, here are some festive favorites to consider:

Spode “Christmas Tree”

First introduced in 1938, this Christmas china pattern continues to charm year after year.

Available locally at Dillard’s.

Vietri “Old St. Nick Red Hat”

This hand painted pattern will add playful charm to any table.

Available locally at Surprise’s Gift Shop.

Lenox “Holiday”

For a polished look, consider this beauty of a china pattern. With its gold rim and classic holly berries, the Lenox “Holiday” pattern will become an instant keepsake.

Available locally at Dillard’s.

Gathering with friends, neighbors or family is as much a part of Christmas as the sleigh and presents. It can be a combination of laughter, stress, hugs and good food, but that is how the memories are made. Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography