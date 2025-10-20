Don’t let the sign out front fool you–TurtleMan’s Burger Grill has nothing to do with turtles.

It has everything to do with owner Brian Heffernan and his obsession with drawing a cartoon-like “Turtle Man” that began when he was young. He even has the first one he ever drew in his restaurant, which opened Nov. 19, 2024.

“I’ve been drawing him on everything since forever,” Brian said.

Both TurtleMan’s Burger Grill and Brian’s paintless dent repair shop with the same “Turtle” name are located in Potosi. The burger grill is “on the curve” and the repair shop is three blocks away. You can’t miss TurtleMan’s Burger Grill, with its distinctive look, including outdoor picnic tables underneath a large overhang in the front. The inside features a cool retro diner look complete with a 1950’s era Chevrolet grill mounted on a wall. Everything about TurtleMan’s is the result of long hours that Brian spent renovating the building.

“I did all the remodeling myself,” he said. “It was a lot of hard work.”

Another thing that is “retro” about TurtleMan’s Burger Grill is its emphasis on homemade goodness in everything that’s on the menu. That starts with the basic smashburger, which is literally a smashed chunk of hamburger meat that is grilled on one side for 80 percent of the cooking and then flipped for the remaining 20 percent.

Brian makes his own seasoning for his burgers, which are crispy on one side and on the edges. The menu also includes chicken and bologna sandwiches, chicken strips, corn dogs, sides, sodas, milkshakes and Blue Bell ice cream. Besides downhome good eating, TurtleMan’s features activities for the kids during the summer months and a special burger each month like a firecracker burger in July. Other specialties Brian has concocted are queso, Hawaiian and pizza burgers.

“I just let my imagination go,” Brian said.

The summertime monthly events are especially popular with kids and parents alike. They might feature face painting or dressing up in a favorite superhero costume. Or the family might be invited to meet and visit with police and firefighters.

Always popular is the children’s “Show Us Your Art” display. Children are provided paper and crayons, and they let their own imaginations go. An enticement is printed on the “Show Us Your Art” banner–”We pick one week winner for FREE ICE CREAM!”

Brian obviously couldn’t do all that he does without a capable staff. That starts with his manager, Enedelia Sullivan, and extends to cooks and other employees. Enedelia knows the business inside and out.

“There’s nothing I can’t do in here,” she said.

The Heffernan family has been a part of the Potosi community for years. Brian graduated from Wylie High School in 2010. His wife, Taylor, graduated from Clyde High School and is a Registered Nurse, the profession she plans to go back to once the couple’s three-year-old twins and an eight-month-old daughter get a little older. Taylor also helps with TurtleMan’s by scheduling shifts, planning the children’s activities, running social media platforms and assisting with daily tasks.

Running two businesses and being a husband and father keep Brian super busy. But, he likes working for himself, so he’s not complaining. He loves the freedom and creativity that come from being his own boss.

“I’m not trying to get rich,” he said. “I’m just trying to watch my kids grow up and provide as I need to.”

1920 FM 1750 • Abilene, TX 79602 • (325) 230-4009

Menu, ordering information and hours available on Facebook

By Loretta Fulton