Yes, Chef! Grace Culinary Camp

The Grace Museum’s culinary camps have tickled taste buds for over two decades. Taught by the professional chefs of Cypress Street Station, children entering third grade through high school can attend these camps, which are offered a few times every summer and fill up fast. Working side-by-side, campers are introduced to the culinary arts and learn everything from kitchen basics to intricate meal-making.

Hosted at the LIFT, AISD’s state-of-the-art trade school, restaurant owners Terry and Amanda O’Connor and Sous Chef Jacob Hawkins begin each camp with an industry standard. “Before you do anything in the kitchen, you must have basic food knowledge. We emphasize the importance of safety and sanitation – washing our hands, putting on gloves, cross contamination. Then, we get right into cooking.”

A snapshot of this year’s Culinary Junior Camp for third through sixth grades kicks off with 27 eager students washing their hands and sitting at worktables in groups of three. Terry gives an overview of what they will be cooking that day while Chef Jacob preps the food. Day 1: French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage; Day 2: Dough balls and pizzas; Day 3: Tex-Mex tacos and quesadillas; Day 4: Baking cookies (dozens) and following a recipe.

Campers listen to instructions, then head to the kitchen shelves for pans, bowls and utensils. Tables are prepped as Terry provides step-by-step guidance through the process. As ingredients arrive at the table, each camper whips, kneads, seasons and mixes until it’s time for the final step. Groups take turns cooking their meals on the large cooktop or in the ovens, closely monitored by the chefs. Then … chow time!

Chef Jacob believes wholeheartedly in the active format of this camp. “Kids today spend so much time on computers and cell phones. To have a real hands-on experience like this is awesome. They’re learning how to multi-task, about structure, cleanliness, organization and safety. It’s great to have the opportunity to teach these kids. They’re engaged and they want to learn.”

Terry hopes this camp might not only spark kids’ interest in cooking at home with their families, but might also inspire some to attend culinary school. “I always look for the kids who can’t sit still. I was definitely that kid, and I eventually gravitated toward culinary school because it fit the activity in my brain. Executing little tasks, one after another, staying busy. That’s what this industry is like.”

So, why are cooking camps offered by The Grace Museum? “Years ago, we saw that no one was really doing anything like this in Abilene,” explains Director of Education Kathryn Mitchell. “We love fostering creativity in different areas, and cooking is a true artform. When you slow down and teach the process, kids get to see how much fun cooking can be.”

To wrap up the day, it’s all hands-on deck to clean up. “Part of working in a kitchen is keeping it clean and ready for the next day,” says Chef Jacob. “I love seeing parents surprised by their kids sweeping and mopping at pick-up time,” smiles Terry. “It makes a really big impact.”

Being next door neighbors on Cypress Street, the museum staff and restaurant staff are long-time friends. If you’re a former camper, don’t be shy about stopping in to say hello. The chefs just might invite you back into the kitchen.

Contributed By The Grace Museum