Zucchini 3 Ways

May and June is a time when we start seeing the fruits of our garden. Zucchini is a versatile vegetable packed with vitamins A, C and K, as well as potassium and magnesium. Whether grilled, sautéed, baked or even spiralized into noodles, this green squash can elevate any meal. May these delicious zucchini recipes inspire you add a fresh twist to your meals, no matter the occasion.

Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini lasagna with meat sauce is the perfect summer dinner! It’s healthy and high in protein with the use of cottage cheese. Use zucchini in place of pasta for a tasty substitute.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 lbs ground turkey (or ground Italian sausage)

• 24 ounces marinara sauce or spaghetti sauce (divided)

• 2 cups cottage cheese

• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (divided)

• 1 egg

• Salt and Pepper to taste

• 1.4 cup fresh basil or fresh spinach, chopped

• 2 lbs zucchini (about 3-4 zucchini), sliced into ¼ inch thick slices

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 ˚F

2. In a skillet, brown the meat. Remove from heat and drain.

3. Reserve 1 cup of marinara sauce, add the remaining sauce to the browned meat and stir together to make a meat sauce. Set aside.

4. In a medium bowl, mix the cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, egg, pepper and fresh basil or spinach. Stir until well combined, and set aside.

5. Spread the 1 cup of reserved marinara sauce evenly on the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish. Add a single layer of the sliced zucchini on top of the marinara sauce. Add half of the meat sauce, spreading evenly over the zucchini. Next, add half of the cottage cheese mixture, spreading evenly over the meat sauce layer.

6. Add another layer of zucchini, then meat sauce, then cottage cheese mixture.

7. Add last zucchini layer, then sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of mozzarella cheese on top.

8. Bake covered for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, uncover and bake another 30 minutes.

Chef’s Notes:

• If you’re using a knife, carefully slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin planks, about 1/4 inch thick. Try to keep the slices as even as possible to ensure they cook uniformly. If you have a mandoline slicer, this can make the process even easier. Set the mandoline to a 1/4 inch thickness, then carefully run the zucchini lengthwise along the slicer. Always use the safety guard to protect your fingers.

• I added sautéed onions, mushrooms and drained canned tomatoes to the meat mixture.

• To add extra flavor to zucchini slices, toss with infused olive oil such as Milanese Gremolata and seasoned with dried oregano.

• Don’t forget Zoodles! You can pair them with creamy lemon sauce and chicken or use spaghetti sauce for an easy, sneaky way to include vegetables for your family.

Zucchini Bread/Muffins

Whether you have a garden full of fresh zucchini outside or just caught a few good sales at the grocery store, this is a summer favorite perfect for using up fresh zucchini. There is a lot of family recipes for zucchini bread. Many recipes call for squeezing out the grated zucchini first, but this recipe doesn’t. This recipe can easily be turned into muffins, which also freeze beautifully, or baked in four mini loaf pans, which makes it great to share. I highly recommend baking this bread in a 10 x 5 inch baking pan.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 cup light brown sugar

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 3/4 cup vegetable oil (or coconut oil)

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 2 1/2 cups grated zucchini

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350˚F.

2. Grease 10 x 5 inch loaf pan. For easy removal, line the pan with a sheet of parchment paper that hangs over the edges.

3. Whisk together the first five ingredients.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk remaining ingredients except zucchini.

5. Add zucchini to the flour mixture and toss to coat.

6. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir until combined.

7. Pour into pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

8. (Note: Every oven is different, and different pans conduct heat differently. Try to be patient with the baking. It may take 20 minutes more. With the longer cooking time, the bread shouldn’t burn, but if you notice the bread getting too brown, cover it with foil.)

Chef’s Notes:

• To make muffins, simply line a 12-cup muffin pan with liners or grease with butter or nonstick spray. Fill cups no more than two-thirds full. Bake for 18-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

• To freeze, be sure to let zucchini bread cool completely. Wrap in foil and then tuck into an airtight bag. Freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight at room temperature.

• Chocolate chips, nuts or raisins can be added.

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled zucchini is a fantastic way to use up an overabundance of summer squash. This zucchini recipe is quick, simple and extremely delicious. The honey and balsamic vinegar combine for the perfect sweetness, while the herbs and Parmesan cheese add savory flavors. Grilled zucchini only takes a few minutes to prepare, and is great to serve along other grilled favorites such as burgers and grilled chicken. Try it at your next BBQ, and I promise you’ll be hooked! Get creative with your own choice of spices.

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 zucchinis, cut into 1/2 inch strips

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 tablespoons fresh Parmesan cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS:

1. Make sure your grill is preheated to high—roughly 450 ° F. As the grill heats, slice your zucchini into strips.

2. Mix your spice with the vinegar, oil and honey in a large bowl.

3. Toss the zucchini strips in the sauce until they’re well coated.

4. Place the strips on the grill in a single layer and allow them to grill for ten minutes on one side and three to four minutes on the other side.

5. Drizzle your grilled zucchini slices with any remaining balsamic glaze and sprinkle it with the cheese.

6. Add some pepper or red pepper flakes for a dash of spice.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

