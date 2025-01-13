Black-Eyed Peas 3 Ways

Happy New Year! Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a Southern tradition that’s believed to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year. Plus, you might have good luck with all the healthy amounts of fiber and protein, making them incredibly nutrient-dense. Black-eyed peas also include a variety of important micronutrients, including thiamine, folate, zinc, copper, iron and magnesium. My favorite black-eyed peas are freshly cooked from dried beans, but canned peas can be used for convenience.

Roasted Black-Eyed Peas

This recipe is a great way to use up leftover black-eyed peas. They are crunchy, packed with flavor and fiber and so easy to make.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained or 4 cups cooked dried black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

• 2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil – I used Olive Oil infused with garlic from Cordell’s.

• 3 teaspoons your choice of seasoning – chipotle powder, Cajun, etc. – I added smoky paprika.

• Salt to taste (If using leftover peas, be mindful of the seasoning that was added.)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet or place parchment paper in pan.

2. Spread black-eyed peas out on paper towels to dry some.

3. Transfer black-eyed peas to prepared baking sheet.

4. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with your choice seasoning.

5. Place in oven and roast for 40 to 50 minutes. Start checking the peas at 25 minutes to make sure they are not getting too dark and stir halfway through. Oven temperatures vary, and this way you avoid burning the peas. Once done, remove from oven and allow the peas to cool on the sheet pan. Once completely cool, store in an airtight jar. The roasted peas will stay crispy up to a week.

Chef’s Notes:

Add to a salad for a crunchy “crouton” effect.

Serve as an appetizer like you would nuts. They make a spicy little snack, but remember they are beans. You might not want to eat the whole batch at once.

Black-Eyed Pea Fritters

These tasty fritters are easy to make! Cornmeal is essential. It keeps the fritters light and provides a nice crisp texture. Using cornmeal instead of flour also makes them gluten-free. These fritters can be cooked two ways: fried or air-fried.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups cooked black-eyed peas, drained or 1 can blackeyed peas, drained

• 1/2 cup whole cornmeal

• 1/4 cup minced sweet or yellow onion

• 1/4 cup minced red pepper (optional)

• 1 clove garlic, grated

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

• 1 medium-sized hot pepper, minced

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine the black-eyed peas, cornmeal, onion, hot pepper, thyme, garlic and salt in a large mixing bowl. Mash all ingredients together until a dense paste forms.

2. To form the patties, score the paste into four equal parts in the bowl. Roll and shape 3 patties from each part. Pan-fry right away or place on a covered sheet pan in the refrigerator for up to one day.

3. Heat 2-3 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the fritters in batches cooking them 3-4 minutes per side, flipping only once, until golden brown.

4. Drain the fritters on a paper towel-lined plate. Add a sprinkle of salt if needed. Enjoy warm with or without dipping sauce.

Mexican Dipping Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup salsa

• 3/4 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

• 3 teaspoons taco seasoning mix

• 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix all ingredients into a blender or food processor.

Black-Eyed Pea “Texas Caviar”

Texas Caviar was created around 1940 by Helen Corbitt, a native New Yorker who later became director of food service for Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas. She first served the dish on New Year’s Eve at the Houston Country Club. It was given the name “Texas Caviar,” as a humorous comparison to true caviar.

CAVIAR INGREDIENTS:

• 1 medium red, orange or yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

• 3/4 cup finely diced red onion

• 1 to 2 jalapeños, seeds and ribs removed, finely minced

• 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels, defrosted frozen corn or one 14-ounce can of corn, drained (about 2 ears)

• 1 1/2 cups chopped ripe tomatoes (approximately 3/4 pound) – I suggest Roma tomatoes.

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, including leaves and tender stems

• 2-14 ounce cans of black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed or 3 cups of cooked black-eyed peas

• 1 avocado (optional)

DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar or fresh lime juice

• 2 garlic cloves minced or pressed

• 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, adjusted to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. If you plan to include avocado, keep it aside and dice it just before serving to maintain its freshness and color.

2. In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar (or lime juice), garlic, salt, oregano, basil, maple syrup (or honey), red pepper flakes and black pepper until well emulsified. Drizzle this dressing over the vegetable mixture. Gently toss everything together until the ingredients are thoroughly coated with the dressing. Taste the salad and adjust with extra salt or pepper if needed.

Chef’s Notes:

Bottled Italian salad dressing can be substituted for the dressing. Use about 1 cup. It will give a zesty flavor without an overwhelming vinegar base.

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed, or 1 ½ cups cooked black beans can be added.

Texas Caviar is a versatile dish that pairs well with a variety of foods. For a classic pairing, serve it with tortilla chips, pita bread or veggie sticks for a satisfying snack or appetizer.

It can be a topping for tacos, burritos or even nachos.

It’s refreshing flavors complement grilled meats, particularly chicken or fish.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography