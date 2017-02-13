It’s official date your spouse week! (Or valentine’s day for all you single people out there.) For all our local Abileneians running dry on creative date ideas we have another round of 10 Date Night Activities in Abilene. It’s time to mix it up ladies and gentlemen. Here are 10 more date night activities in Abilene for those of us live and love in the Key City, or who visit occasionally.

Paddle Boarding

Okay, so maybe not in February. But at the rate this weather is going, it won’t be long until this is a viable date option. Visit supabilene.com for rental information.

Zoo adventures

Build each other scavenger hunts with zoo clues and race to finish! Creativity is key to keeping things fun. You could even check the zoo calendar for fun events.

Fly kites in the park

This is just plain fun. How many years has it been since you’ve flown a kite? Have you ever flown a kite? No time like the present. Pack a picnic lunch and visit the park. Lord knows Abilene has plenty of wind.

Movie Marathon

Host a movie marathon in your home, or spend a weekend at the theater! My husband and I like to see as many Best Picture nominees in one weekend as possible leading up to the Academy Awards. Or if that’s not your cup of tea you could find another theme. Maybe pull from the AFI top 100, Bond, Pirates or Marvel. Really you could also just pick a series you want to blow through like Lord of the Rings or the Godfather. The opportunities are nearly endless.

Antique shopping

With a twist! Find the most interesting item in a store and make up stories for each other about its past life. Abilene is a pretty great place to go antique shopping if you don’t know. South Butternut street is a great place to start. Get creative with it! The fun is in the process. While out and about downtown don’t forget to pick up some classic Abilene Valentines treats at Vleta’s.

Ride bikes in Buffalo Gap

Nothing like a little nature to get you going. Bike rides are a great way to get out and active while still carrying on a conversation. And isn’t Buffalo Gap a great place to bike? Less road traffic and more trees make for an overall better bike riding experience. OR you could just ride around your favorite neighborhood.

Planetarium

A-la LaLaLand. Take a note from this Oscar season’s most heavily nominated film. If you haven’t seen it yet, you are missing out. Here’s the trailer. Great huh? Anyway, there’s a whole romantic scene where the love birds show off their ballroom dancing skills in an empty planetarium. If you don’t have experience in ballroom, you can settle for a romantic experience learning about all those stars you’ve been gazing at for years.

Black Tie

Think about it. All the good rom-coms have an element of black tie. There’s something romantic about dressing to the nines. While there may not be a plethora of black tie occasions in Abilene, there is nothing stopping you from eating dinner in your black tie best for no reason. Hint: Make up a story for why you are dressed up. Chat excitedly about the glitzy adventure you had together right before you ordered late night pizza at Joe’s.

Ghost Tours

Just like a horror movie, a ghost tour can give you that rush of adrenaline you need. Or maybe a little fear is just an excuse to hold on tight to each other. Either way, this could be a great date for you and your honey. We’ve got an old article up in here somewhere that will give you all the haunts you need for a hauntingly good time.

Dog park

Bonding together over a common interest can be as easy as showing your pets a little love too. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! Take your pups on a trip to the park. Who knows? Maybe your pup needs a valentine too! Bonus: pack Valentine’s themed snacks.

Puzzles

Recently my husband and I rediscovered the joy of puzzles. Yes, yes I know. We are officially old. But it’s so relaxing to spend a quite morning sipping hot coffee and working together to solve a problem. This is the perfect Saturday morning.

Enjoy these? Try our original list!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene