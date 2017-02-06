Live Shows in Abilene and Cirque Eloize Saloon

Okay so, this particular #EventToBeScene hasn’t happened yet. It’s tomorrow.

If you haven’t made plans for tomorrow evening I have the perfect event for you: CIRQUE ÉLOIZE SALOON!

This show is described as a “blend of acrobatics, in the style of Cirque duSoliel, and Broadway theatrical staging, CIRQUE tells a unique story of America in its yesteryear, set in the middle of the desert in an old Saloon.

A live band on stage plays country, folk and Americana music including tunes by Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. Swing open the Saloon doors and enter a mythical world created by live music and the exhilarating pace of spectacular performances.”

I went through a serious phase of loving the recorded and broadcasted Cirque duSoliel shows, so needless to say I’m very very excited about having a live circus here in Abilene. Even if it is only for one night.

If you missed it on our Instagram page we entered the super fun contest to win free tickets!

One of my favorite things to do in Abilene is enjoy performance art. You may have noticed. There are just so many great opportunities to enjoy the creative work of performance artists in Abilene. Those may be college students, traveling professionals or young local talent but there is always a way to spend your evening suspending your disbelief in the theater.

SO, if you happen to be seeing Cirque Eloize Saloon tomorrow evening, share your appreciation and tag us with the information below.

See you there!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. AND! Join the conversation about this particular event with #CirqueABILENE.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene