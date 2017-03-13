Meet the Pets: Abilene Scene Edition

If you know the Abilene Scene team, you know we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our friends and family. And, obviously, our pets. In the spirit of our latest issue, we think that it’s time you learn more about the furry friends who work #behindthescene!

Bailey’s Pet Team:

Murphy, Squirrel Population Manager

Murphy is a 6-year-old terrier rescue with heart of gold. He is incredibly needy, but makes up for it by keeping the squirrels from over populating the yard.

Special Talent: tree climbing

Dany, Director of Crumb Collection

Dany is a 2-year-old pug whose stomach is a bottomless pit. She is always happy and loves to chew on dirty clothes. She keeps the floor clear of crumbs with some help from her assistant DJ Roomba.

Special Talent: snoring

Christi’s Pet Team:

Sally, Head of Party Planning

Sally is a 5 1/2 years old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix who loves attention. Adopted at just 6 weeks old, she runs the show, literally shoving siblings out of the way if it looks like they’re going to receive attention.

Special Talent: marathon hand holding

Ninja, Director of Activity Investigation

Ninja is a 3-year-old Schnauzer/Yorkie mix who was adopted at 8 weeks old. He’s the sweetest shadow you could ever find and does a great job making sure you never lose your shadow.

Special Talent: hiding from squeaky noises

Stone, Security Officer for the Prevention of Terrible Feet

Stone is a 3-month-old tabby cat. Adopted just a short two months ago, she is the newest member of the team. She is obsessed with the cord for the blinds in the play area.

Special Talent: enjoying children

Sidney’s Pet Team:

Angelica Schuyler, Security Officer for the Prevention of Terrible Cats

Angelica is 7 months old and has been in the family less than a year. She gives kisses and cuddles freely.

Special Talent: cat chasing

Wendy’s Pet Team:

Maci, Durability Tester

Maci is 6 months old and has been in the family for 4 of those. She has rigorously tested and ultimately found vulnerabilities in a variety of home materials including (but not limited to) blinds, rugs, chair legs, couch cushions, shoes, clothing, toilet paper, stuffed animals and human skin.

Special Talent: napping atop the back of the couch

Laura’s Pet Team:

Snickers, Director of Lap Warming

Snickers is 6 years old and has been in the family for 6 years. He’s a typical spaniel – highly distracted by birds, butterflies, squirrels etc. He barks all the squirrels out of the backyard. Hunts down and locks on to any creatures wandering the backyard.

Special Talent: snuggling

Maxanne’s Pet Team:

Lucy, Pet Pack Matriarch

Lucy is 12 years old, and she is the best dog. One day about 12 years ago, Lucy the puppy, was “visiting” and the rest is history.

Special Talent: making sure the husband feels loved

Seve, Technical Director of Laptop Monitoring

Named after the golfer Seve Ballestros. Originally a lost dog, Seve abandoned his vagabond lifestyle for a home. He loves to watch TV, specifically commercials with animals and the show COPS. Seve is also a father of 7 puppies.

Special Talent: lap sitting

Cinnamon, Dishwashing Assistant

Cinnamon is a daughter of Seve. She is always “cleaning” the other dog’s eyes & ears. She puts her front paws on the door while the dishwasher is being loaded.

Special Talent: housekeeping

Wally, Assistant to the Director of Lap Warming

Wally is a Rat Terrier from the animal shelter. He is named Wally because the animal shelter picked him up at the Walmart parking lot. Wally likes boys.

Special Talent: rat chasing

Becky’s Pet Team:

Molly, Show Bunny Protector

Molly is a black and white cat who loves to play tag. She is always upset that the show bunny has to be in the kennel. She really wants to play tag with the critter.

Special Talent: sitting on things

Kirby, Assistant to the Assistant to the Director of Lap Warming

Once upon a time, when is Kirby was little, he would fit in the Barbie house.

Special Talent: comedy

Lauren’s Pet Team:

Stephen, Stuffed Animal Pet Relations Manager

Stephen is a stuffed pink bear. He’s been in the family for many years and was named after a special uncle.

Special Talent: being hugged

Henry, Imaginary Friend Pet Relations Manager

Henry is a stuffed hedgehog. Henry was a gift from a great-grandmother who wanted Stephen to have a friend.

Special Talent: keeping Jaji the imaginary giraffe company

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene