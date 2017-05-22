Western Heritage Weekend: An Event to Be Scene

Western Heritage Classic and the West Texas Fair and Rodeo are just two of the annual rodeo events hosted in Abilene. For someone uninvolved with the Rodeo scene (like myself) it’s easy to be at a loss for how to navigate the topic. Covered in this issues’ Fake Your Way Through, Brady Sloane provides a few tips and tricks.

So, naturally, I thought I’d test the waters and visit the Western Heritage Classic myself. A step outside of my natural comfort zone, but an #eventtobescene one-hundred percent!

While some scheduling conflicts kept me from viewing the rodeo proper, I still made time to stroll the venue and watch them set up for the show! A full weekend of events, and then some, the Western Heritage Classic boasts a Ranch Rodeo, races, derbies, dances, contests, church services, shops, cook-offs and even events for children. It would take a full weekend indeed to enjoy the fanfare to its fullest extent.

As it was, I barely got to scratch the rodeo itch. But I did speak with some vendors at the event. There’s a rodeo style all its own. If you aren’t satisfied with talking the talk, this is just the place to find the necessary equipment for walking the walking. Just walk in to an event like this and take a gander at all the exquisite artisans. You’ll know what it means to have rodeo style.

For example, meet Gigi Mitchell from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She creates fine western silverwork, handcrafting each unique piece. You can view a part of her collection at Manitou Galleries, in person or online. But she sells in person events similar to this one.

Or maybe, Debbie K. Whalley, owner of DK Custom Cowboy. She sells handmade, custom leather items including gun cases, holsters and knife cases. It’s all about the correct accessories. You can find several of her options online.

