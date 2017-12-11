4 Ways to Stay Healthy Over the Holiday

This time of year is always so busy. It’s cold and dark. Every possible excuse to avoid the gym has been turned up to eleven, and to top it off, you are surrounded by heaps holiday sweats and feasts. How do you keep from ruining your New Year’s Resolution before you even get to January? We have a few tips. They aren’t magic bullets, but they sure do help.

Park far away at the grocery store and carry the bags out yourself.

Use this holiday must to your advantage. Most likely the parking lot is full anyway. Wear your walking shoes and park at the back. Carry the groceries out yourself, and if you feel it, maybe use them as weights in some bicep curls on the way out.

Turn on some tunes and dance while you prep for all your upcoming gatherings.

You are going to be doing all this work anyways. Why not make it fun and add a little extra activity to it? Lift the turkey overhead a few times before basting. Feel the holiday cheer as you push the vacuum or rake the leaves.

Set a goal and break it down into manageable chunks.

Maybe sign up for a new year’s race, or set a lifting goal, or an active-minutes goal for the fitness watch wearers. Measure what milestones to need to reach to get where you want to go and divide it up into manageable time frames. Maybe you need to run three miles a week, or what have you, to meet your goal’s deadline. Deadlines can help prevent procrastination which is usually your main problem.

Stop short of over stuffing.

Yeah, everyone always has eyes that are bigger than their stomach at the holidays, but just because you put it on your plate doesn’t mean you have to eat it. Take it slow savor each bite, give yourself permission to throw away what you don’t eat and stop when you are full.

What do you do to stay healthy over the holidays?

