5 Ways to Wear a White Shirt

A white shirt is a closet must-have. This staple piece can be worn in so many different ways: dressed down for a casual trip to the store, or dressed up for a night on the town. It can make a business outfit look simple and chic. Paired with shorts, it’s perfect for poolside. And white is the ultimate, fresh, bright color for summer.

Fallen Busenlehner, owner of Tres Chic Boutique, knows that many women want to look cute, but still be comfortable.

“Our motto is casual, yet chic,” Fallen said. “When women put on these clothes, I want them to feel ready to conquer the world.”

Fallen first opened Tres Chic in Ballinger, but when the opportunity arose in Abilene, she moved her upscale, casual boutique. The store opened on Buffalo Gap Road (near Antilley) in March, 2021. Items at Tres Chic range from tees, shorts, and dresses, to accessories and tumblers.

Here are Tres Chic’s 5 ways to style a Thread & Supply brand white shirt for any occasion.

Business/Dressy

A white shirt doesn’t need much to dress it up even for the most elegant occasions. With black denim jeans and a black blazer, the dark and light contrasts provide a classy look. Add in nude heels and gold jewelry, and you can take this outfit to the office, or for drinks with the ladies.

Casual Sunday Brunch

Paired with the right pieces, a white linen tank can be perfect for a casual Sunday brunch. A denim skirt still feels casual, while taking a dressier approach than shorts. Keep it simple with bangles and studded sandals for an effortlessly chic outfit.

Denim Daydream

You can’t go wrong with a simple denim jean and white tee. With a long sleeve linen shirt, you can wear it in the summer or fall. Throw in some cowboy boots and you’re ready for the rodeo. Or you can keep it comfy with some studded sandals.

Denim Daydream (but with shorts)

Take that same classic denim look, but make it fit for West Texas summer with shorts. Cut-off style shorts are casual, but can still be chic with the right jewelry and accessories. Gold bangles and earrings give this look an upscale feel. Or you can make it earthy when paired with a woven handbag.

Sporty Casual

A white tee goes great with leggings for pretty much any activity. Add in sneakers and a ball cap, and you’ll be feeling sporty. But don’t forget bangles (a Tres Chic staple) and stylish earrings to take the whole outfit to the next level.

By Haley Laurence

Photography By Lange & Co.