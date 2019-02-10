Abilene Loves: Catering

Sharon’s Barbecue

781 US, E. Highway 80

250 Antilley Road

sharonsbarbecue.com

Sharon Riley opened her classic barbecue restaurant in 2005. Based on customer requests, she quickly realized that catering would be an important part of her business, so five years ago she built a state-of-the-art catering kitchen right next door to her original restaurant.

When Elaine Vinson, Sharon’s first catering manager, tragically passed from pancreatic cancer, Sharon went through a tough couple of years trying to find the right person for the high-stakes position. Luckily for all of us, Cheryl Brook took the reins. To this day Sharon and her customers credit Cheryl with much of the success that the catering business has seen.

“Cheryl is one of the best in the business, and Sharon is indeed lucky to have her on staff,” says Donna Albus. “Quality is the name of the game when it comes to anything that Sharon has to be a part of. She is an amazing supporter of the community, helping almost every non-profit in town in one way or another.”

Sharon’s values are simple. Give your customers the best food and service at the best value. According to customer Myra Dean, these values are clearly apparent.

“You never have to worry. Not about the food or the service,” she says. “I’ve been eating with her ever since she went on her own. I’ve worked with several organizations that hired her to cater their events. We had a big dinner with Global Samaritan for Condoleezza Rice. She came up with a very creative way to deal with the crowd.”

Whether it’s fundraisers, board meetings, weddings, corporate affairs, family reunions, or even college sorority and fraternity events, Sharon’s Catering will serve good food with great service any place people need to eat.