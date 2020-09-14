A Place To Build: Abilene’s Maker Space

“Our student workers are our most precious resource,” Wilson said.

With 18 student workers and at least three on any given shift, the Maker Lab can offer assistance to anyone who walks in. Even if someone doesn’t know how to use the equipment or what they want to build, the student workers can walk them through safe use of the technology.

“The ‘maker movement’ is a transition from the ‘do-it- yourself ’ projects to ‘do-it-together,’” Wilson said. “Three people can create something that one person by themselves couldn’t.”

A perfect example of this took place when a group of alumni used the Maker Lab to build a coffee stand for their mobile coffee shop. As they were creating it out of wooden materials, a computer engineering student who was in the lab offered an idea. What if they added LED lights to make the coffee stand glow? Wilson said it was the kind of thing they wouldn’t have thought of on their own, but the help of another person with a different perspective made their project come to life.

REGION 14 SERVICE CENTER

Located off Highway 351 near the north side WalMart, the Region 14 Service Station was the maker space that opened Benton Hanner’s eyes to 3D printing. His 3rd grade class took a field trip to the space as part of their zoology lesson. They were given 3D printed animals for which they had to create a habitat out of various craft materials and film a video about in a special studio room.

Christy Cate, digital innovation consultant for Region 14, said Benton’s class is just one example of the kind of immersive, hands- on lessons students learn there. She helped design the Region 14 Service Station adjacent to the Region 14 Education Service Center, the state-funded administrative center that supports new learning initiatives for 43 school districts in the Big Country.

“Region 14 Service Center has always been about professional development for teachers and educators, never about kids coming out here,” Cate said. “But this has been the place where we can really bring kids.”

The entire space is themed after an old-fashioned service station – complete with a table made from an old engine, a couch made from the bumper of an old car, a clock made from wrenches, and more.

“Service is our middle name, everything we do needs to be service,” Cate said. “I remember driving with my mom to an old fashioned service station. That fixing moment of an old gas station, that reminds us it’s ok to be messy to fix it.”

Various employees, all with different roles in Region 14, offered their own building skills to create the theme in the space. They put together furniture and painted old CDs that now line the walls. It’s a space that encourages students to be creative from the moment they walk in.

Students can use the video studio and podcast room to record their own audio/visual projects. They can make plastic items with 3D printers or laser cut pieces of wood -like the wooden medallion engraved with a python that Benton Hanner made. The students can also play with advanced robotics and learn coding, or they can use crafting materials like hot glue and popsicle sticks.