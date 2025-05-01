A Tasty Bouquet

I love to bake for special occasions, and these cupcakes topped with buttercream roses are a perfect treat for all sorts of celebrations. They look really pretty and elegant.

You might think it’s really hard to make a buttercream rose, but all you need is the right piping tip and a little practice! You’ll want to use a petal tip, which looks like a skinny teardrop as you can see in the example. The Wilton #104 tip is the one I usually use for piping roses. You can also use a leaf tip (Wilton #352 is a good tip for leaves) to add some leaves around the cupcake for extra detail, but I like to keep it nice and simple with just the flower.

These would be great for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gifts. Everyone loves cupcakes! You could also use these at a graduation party and make the roses match school colors. Wherever you serve them, they’ll be a hit!

For a tutorial on how to pipe buttercream roses, click here!

By Elsie Stark

