A-Tisket, A-Tasket…Grab Your Picnic Basket

Here in West Texas, there are a few weeks of beautiful spring weather tucked between our bitter winters and blazing summers. Each sunny spring day must be enjoyed to the fullest because they do not last for long. What better way to enjoy these mild temperatures than with a picnic?

Discover the Perfect Picnic Spot for You

When selecting a location for your picnic, you may be surprised by the variety of spots Abilene and the surrounding area has to offer. Maybe you want to soak up some downtown scenery. Is it a family day, filled to the brim with activities? Or perhaps you are seeking some peace and fresh air that only the great outdoors can supply. Whatever you are on the lookout for, here are some choices that will help you have a great picnic experience:

The Classic: Grover Nelson Park

Location: 2070 Zoo Lane

Grover Nelson Park is a picnicker’s dream. With its covered pavilions, open green spaces and picnic tables, you’ll have no trouble finding a comfortable spot to set up your picnic. Public bathrooms are available as well.

At Grover Nelson Park, get set for a day filled with possibilities. There is a walking track, lake for fishing, playgrounds for the little ones, Camp Barkeley Dog Park, and a splash pad which operates during warmer months. And the cherry on top? The Abilene Zoo is located just across the lake. This park really has it all!

Fun Fact: Did you know that with paid admission, you can bring your own picnic into the Abilene Zoo? What a unique spot to enjoy a meal and visit your favorite zoo residents! Be sure you only bring paper straws. Plastic straws can be dangerous to the animals.

Downtown Vibes: Everman Park

Location: 1101 North First Street

Everman Park is a jewel in downtown Abilene. With its lush landscaping, shade trees, meandering paths and benches, this park might be a lesser known Abilene picnic spot.

You can certainly put a picnic basket together and head to Everman Park but why not leave it to one of the amazing restaurants found in downtown? Place a to-go order at Cypress Street Station or pick up a pizza to share from Vagabond. Be sure to snag a sack of yummy treats from McKay’s Bakery (their lemon bars are absolutely the best!). Then make your way to Everman Park, find a bench in the shade and enjoy.

Fun Fact: Everman Park is the home of six sculptures depicting beloved Dr. Seuss characters. From The Cat in the Hat to Yertle the Turtle, make sure you visit these delightful park residents that can be found along the garden paths.

The Great Outdoors: Abilene State Park

Location: 150 Park Road 32 in Tuscola

If you are ready to picnic in the great outdoors, visiting Abilene State Park is the spot for you. Just a short 16 mile drive southwest from Abilene, Abilene State Park is over 520 acres located on the banks of Elm Creek.

Many park visitors camp overnight but day passes can also be purchased offering a perfect chance for a picnic. There are picnic grounds complete with shady trees, picnic tables and access to restrooms. The park can get busy especially during peak months, so be sure to make reservations by visiting the Abilene State Park website.

Fun Fact: If you and your family enjoy swimming, be sure to check out the pool at Abilene State Park. Built in the early 1930s during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the pool area also features a historic red sandstone concession building.

Gear Up to Picnic

It’s amazing to see the latest and greatest gear you can purchase to make your picnic a more enjoyable experience. Here are some items you can find at Lone Star Dry Goods located in downtown Abilene:

Nomadic Festival Blanket – This is a picnic blanket to end all picnic blankets. With a soft suede-like top and water-resistant base, this blanket keeps you comfortable and dry. It’s sand-resistant, pet hair-resistant and dirt slides right off it. Stakes are also available for purchase to keep it secured to the ground on those windy West Texas days. And even better, it’s made of post-consumer recycled materials.

Rovr Rollr Wheeled Cooler – This incredible cooler is tough enough for any picnic. With heavy duty wheels, the Rovr Rollr can be taken over any terrain from sand to gravel. It features up to eight days of ice retention with a multitude of compartments for all your snacking needs. And with a telescopic handle and secure latches, it’s easy to transport from car to picnic spot. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors making this the cooler you’ve been looking for.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, be sure to enjoy the spring-like weather. Get out and explore the various picnic spots Abilene and our surrounding areas have to offer.

By Callie Harris

Photos by Shayli Anne Photography