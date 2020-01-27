Abilene Eats: Basil Shrimp Chowder

Nancy is the director of marketing, outreach and special events for Christian Homes & Family Services. She was on the original Abilene Scene team and is excited to be back helping with Abilene Eats. She loves cooking and entertaining – especially for friends!

I’m so excited to be back on the Scene and sharing recipes, entertaining tips, and some of my favorites with you! This recipe, like so many of mine, was shared by a sweet friend and has quickly grown to be a favorite. It smells amazing as it is cooking.

There isn’t a question I dread more than “What’s for dinner?” after a long day. And, I’ll have to admit I am not the best meal planner. I have good intentions, but sometimes my plans don’t work out! Soup is always a favorite, especially during the colder months. From start to finish, this recipe took me about 30 minutes – just the perfect amount of time to change clothes, do a couple chores around the house and grab a glass of wine!

Big Basil Shrimp Chowder

2 tablespoons butter

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

½ green pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons flour

16 oz. clam juice

2 cups water

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoons dried basil

1 ½ lb. large shrimp, peeled

12 oz. frozen corn

8 oz. mascarpone cheese

Heat butter in a 4-6 quart Dutch oven.

Add celery, onion and green pepper; stir 5 minutes over medium heat.

Stir in flour to coat.

Add clam juice, water, Old Bay seasoning and dried basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat.

Add shrimp and corn. Cook 2-5 minutes or until shrimp are bright pink. Remove from heat.

Stir in mascarpone.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with a warm, crusty bread!